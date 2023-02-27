Image Source: Endnight Games

Sons of the Forest is mostly a challenge of survival out in the harsh wilderness of a desert island, but if you’re wanting to uncover the secrets which lay below its serene exterior then you’ll need to probe a bit deeper. Here’s how to get the maintenance keycard in Sons of the Forest.

How to Get Maintenance Keycard in Sons of the Forest

There’s actually more than one maintenance keycard in Sons of the Forest, but if you’ve only been surviving on the island for five or so hours then we’ll assume you’re wanting to find the card that opens the first bunker in the game — which is just down the hallway from where you would have found a 3D Printer.

This keycard is actually part of a longer questline that involves finding a number of different items before you will gain access to this item. That’s because you need a shovel to dig up a hatch that leads to its whereabouts, and that shovel can only be found once you have the Rope Gun and Rebreather required to get to its location. Luckily for you, we have guides to find both those items:

Once you have both, it’s time to head back to a cave in the middle of the map which you may have already visited but couldn’t at the time progress any further — due either to having no Rope Gun or no Rebreather to dive under the water. Obviously, now you’ve solved both of those issues. The cave we’re referring to is this one:

This is where you’ll find the shovel, and that’s the final item required to uncover the hatch where the maintenance key is located. Rope Gun over the blockage in the cave system, then use the Rebreather to dive under the water and locate a deeper area of the cave. Right at the very end of this sytem (and after having dealt with LOTS of mutants), you’ll find the shovel next to a dead body. You can read our full guide on how to find the shovel here.

Right, with that sorted it’s time to leave this cave and get on with your main goal to find the keycard. With your new tool in hand, head toward the nearby point of interest (marked above) over toward the island’s northwest. You can then use the shovel to uncover the hatch and venture inside. This underground safe house has a few mutant babies to take care of, but it’s otherwise pretty quiet. In one of the rooms is the keycard you’re after, which you can then take back to the cave where you found your first 3D Printer and open the door.

That should give you everything you need to know about how to get the maintenance keycard in Sons of the Forest. For more useful tips and tricks on the game, search Twinfinite or check out some of the related content below.

