Where To Find the Shovel in Sons of the Forest
It’s a dig, eat, dig world out there.
When a new crafting survival game comes out, players know to be ready to explore and gear up with armor and tools as soon as possible. Sons of the Forest was recently released and the map can feel daunting at first for players not familiar with The Forest or even long-time fans. There are a lot of caves to explore and many of them require the exploration of other caves before proceeding through them becomes an option. Tools like the shovel tend to be at the end of such caves, which means that people may be wondering where to look. If you want to know where to find the shovel in Sons of the Forest, read on below.
Where To Find the Shovel in Sons of the Forest
Before you set off guns blazing to locate the shovel in Sons of the Forest, you should be aware that you will first need to have on you a couple of other tools. These include the Rebreather and the Rope Gun. Once you have those, head toward the cave located in the circled area on the map shown below. It will be at the foot of the snowy mountain range.
Once you reach the cave, it is simply a matter of getting to the shovel. Follow the steps listed below and you should be there in no time, just be well-geared and make sure to watch out for the mutant cannibals:
- Use your Rope Gun to zipline over the gap at the entrance of the cave
- Dive into the water and use your Rebreather so you do not suffocate as you descend through the passages below
- Upon leaving the water, fight your way through the mutants and grab the wetsuit on the ground
- Continue fighting mutants after you make your way down the steep slope into a pool
- Head through the opening until you come across two bodies of dead miners
- Go right for an optional flashlight attachment for your weapons, or continue on straight through more combat with mutants
- Upon reaching the end you will see another miner’s corpse with a shovel over his body
You can now grab the shovel for yourself and leave the cave to get back to safety.
That is all you need to know about where to find the shovel in Sons of the Forest, so jump back into those caves and grab your new tool. If you want to view some related content just have a look at the other articles below or head to the website’s main page for more gaming guides and news.
- How to Craft Tech Armor in Sons of the Forest
- Where to Find the Pistol in Sons of the Forest
- Where to Find the 3D Printer in Sons of the Forest
- How to Put Out Fires in Sons of the Forest
- How to Find Feathers in Sons of the Forest