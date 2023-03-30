Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Painful Movement Speed Is Getting Fixed in the Next Update
Soaring and gliding down Dreamlight Valley.
Disney Dreamlight Valley has received a considerable amount of updates since its initial release, from a new lineup of characters to the re-imagination of beloved worlds. Now, the game will yet again get another unique feature with the latest gliding system.
For the most part, the character’s walking speed has been relatively slow in the current version, regardless of boosts from high-quality meals. However, the gliding mechanic could finally change this leisurely approach by bringing even more magic to movements, allowing you to cruise down Dreamlight Valley’s various realms.
Many fans have previously expressed their concerns about the gradual walking speed, primarily with the latest update.
Fortunately, Gameloft has continued to look into these issues and find possible solutions, as they did with the limited storage capacity and house skins.
Players could anticipate a new quest with the latest content that requires them to maneuver around obstacles in a racing course, especially since Wreck-It Ralph’s Vanellope von Schweetz is expected to release in the Summer. It isn’t entirely clear if meals will also boost the power of the glide, as it does with walking, but we’ll have to wait and see what it has to offer once more information debuts.
The Update 4 snippet showcases other features, including the famous teacup Disney Theme Park to celebrate the forthcoming Star Path. Aside from this ride, fans quickly noticed a plethora of content for build modes, furthering the funfair theme.
If you are interested in playing Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Update 4, you can expect its launch on April 5, 2023, featuring the fierce Simba from the Lion King. Gameloft will also provide more details as time progresses to prepare players for the next game phase.
