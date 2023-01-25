Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals an Iconic Slate of New Characters for 2023

Image Source: Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley has revealed what fans can expect for the first half of 2023, with the release of a content roadmap, which reveals a ton of new characters, missions, Star Paths, and more coming in the next few months.

First up is next month, which will see Encanto’s Mirabel come to the Valley, along with missions that will explore more of the Frosted Heights biome, and a Star Path that celebrates Disney’s 100th anniversary. The road map also hints that Frozen’s Olaf will join the character roster in February’s update.

Next is an update coming to players in April, which will see a new Realm, new characters, and a Star Path that is focused around Disney Parks. Given that Simba is the character the announcement chose to represent April, the characters and Realm in question are almost certainly The Lion King characters. With Scar having been released a few months prior, it makes perfect sense for the rest of the pack to make an appearance at some point.

Finally, there will be an update in Early Summer, which the announcement hints will close up the game’s primary story involving the Forgetting, with missions in the Forgotten Lands biome, while also featuring a new character and a new Star Path. As for who will be joining the Valley, given the description, it is likely Wreck-It Ralph’s Sugar Rush Princess, Vanellope von Schweetz.

That’s not all, though, as Disney Dreamlight Valley will also feature plenty of more updates throughout 2023, which will include new additions such as a multiplayer feature, new characters and Realms, along with more outfits and furniture for players to obtain.

