How to Get Clothes & Outfits for Villagers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The latest Disney Dreamlight Valley update introduces a new Dream Style feature that allows players to customize villager outfits. With this mechanic, you’ll be able to purchase fashion items for certain characters around the realm. So, if you are wondering how to get outfits for villagers in Disney Dreamlight Valley, we’ll explain this newest system of the game.
How to Obtain Outfits for Villagers in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Players can acquire outfits for villagers in Disney Dreamlight Valley by completing Star Path Duties and unlocking the Premium Star Path on the Event page. To get the Premium version, you must exchange 2,500 Moonstones, which can be purchased at the in-game store or found in blue chests throughout the Valley.
Moonstones are also available in the Rewards section of Events, but you’ll need to use Tokens to obtain them with this method:
Each page in the Star Path requires you to buy three items with Tokens to unlock the following rewards section. For example, those who want to get the Festive Merlin outfit on page five must purchase three items on page four:
If you want Tokens in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need to complete Star Path Duties. These tasks are similar to Dreamlight Duties, where players can remove 30 Night Thorns or pet five animal companions to earn rewards. Once you acquire enough currency, you can buy an outfit for a villager and equip it in the Characters tab of the Collection section:
The only two characters with the Dream Style feature are Merlin and Mickey Mouse. Therefore, you won’t be able to customize other residents of the Valley in the current version of the game.
That’s everything you need to know about how to get outfits for villagers in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more content, you can explore the relevant links below, including our guides about how to get Buzz Lightyear and Woody.
