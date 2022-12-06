How to Get Buzz Lightyear in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Recruit the heroic space ranger of the Toy Story franchise in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
The beloved characters of the Toy Story franchise have officially made their debut in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Like many missions, players must recruit them by helping them complete various tasks within their realm. So, if you want to know how to get Buzz Lightyear in Disney Dreamlight Valley, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you in this character’s quest.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Buzz Lightyear Guide
In the ‘A Secret Mission in Uncharted Space’ quest, players can recruit Buzz Lightyear and place a home for him in Dreamlight Valley. But, since this task can be fairly challenging, we’ll break down each step of this crucial mission of Disney Dreamlight Valley:
- Open the door to the Toy Story realm.
Players must exchange 7,000 Dreamlight at the Toy Story door in Dream Castle.
- Talk to Buzz Lightyear.
You can use the toy stairs on the left side of the bed or the red slide near Buzz to reach the character.
- Help Buzz find two AA batteries.
One of the batteries is below a book next to the green crate with a ladder:
- Collect the second item.
The following AA battery is near the left side of the bed.
- Give the batteries to Buzz Lightyear.
- Locate 10 race car tracks.
Now that you’ve found the batteries, it’s time to assist Buzz Lightyear by collecting parts for a race car track. One of these items is at the top-right corner of the room:
- Find the second item
A smaller piece is in-between the cardboard box and a toy structure:
- Pick up the race car track part underneath Buzz Lightyear.
- Obtain the fourth piece.
A large race car track part will be directly across from the last item.
- Acquire the fifth component.
Walk to the top-left corner of the room to collect this piece:
- Get the following race car track part:
It will be right next to the first location with the battery:
- Find the seventh item near the exit to Dreamlight Valley.
- Collect the next race car track part.
To get another race car track piece, players must look behind the toy stairs:
- Go into the closet to grab the ninth part:
- Pick up the last component.
The final part is on the left side of the bed:
- Give all 10 pieces to Buzz Lightyear to repair the race car track.
- Locate the Magic Growing Cactuses.
The next phase of this Disney Dreamlight Valley quest requires you to find five Magical Growing Cactuses. The first one is underneath the toy race car track:
- Get the item at the top-left corner of the room.
- Find the third Magic Growing Cactus near the toy stairs.
- Walk inside the closet to pick up the fourth item.
- Grab the final piece.
The last cactus is next to the drawing with the stack of books.
- Place all five Magic Growing Cactuses on the race car track.
- Water the three race car tracks and talk to Buzz Lightyear.
Use the Watering Can on the three race car tracks you’ve made.
- Go to the ladder near the toy oven on the floor.
- Talk to Woody and Buzz Lightyear.
Walk on top of the bed to reach Woody’s location.
- Take pictures of Bonnie’s drawings with gold stars on them.
Once players are in photo mode, they can take a picture with one of Bonnie’s drawings on the white dresser.
- Locate the second drawing.
This piece of art is near the toy microwave:
- Go inside the closet to locate the third drawing.
- Use the camera to take a picture of Bonnie’s final drawing.
- Report back to Buzz Lightyear.
- Return to Dreamlight Valley.
- Place Buzz’s RV in Dreamlight Valley.
Players must give 10,000 Star Coins to Scrooge McDuck once they place Buzz Lightyear’s home in the realm.
After you acquire enough money for the RV, it’s time to welcome Buzz Lightyear to the Valley. Furthermore, those who want to continue his story can reach Level 2 in friendship to begin a new quest.
That does it for our guide on how to get Buzz Lightyear in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more content, you can explore the relevant links below, including our guides about how to get Scar and where to find onions.
- What Time Does Disney Dreamlight Valley Winter Update Go Live? Answered
- Release Date for Toy Story Update in Disney Dreamlight Valley
- How To Fix Disney Dreamlight Valley Error 7
- How To Complete ‘The Making of a Monarch’ Quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley
- How To Break Sunlit Plateau Barriers in Disney Dreamlight Valley