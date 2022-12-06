How to Get Woody in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Everyone’s favorite toy cowboy has finally made his debut in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
The Disney Dreamlight Valley Winter update showcases a new magical realm with the latest cast of characters. While exploring this area, you’ll be able to recruit Woody and Buzz Lightyear by helping them with several missions. In this guide, we’ll focus on how to get Woody in Disney Dreamlight Valley to expand your character collection.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Woody Guide
To get Woody in Disney Dreamlight Valley, players must open the Toy Story realm door at Dream Castle and recruit Buzz Lightyear in the ‘A Secret Mission in Uncharted Space’ quest. If you need help with this task, you can check out our guide on how to get Buzz Lightyear.
Once players finish Buzz Lightyear’s mission, they can talk to Woody in the Toy Story realm to begin the ‘You’re My Favorite Deputy’ storyline. This character will need your help fixing Bonnie’s special arts and crafts project by gathering various items. Here is a list of all the materials you need to complete this quest:
- 8 Ice Pop Sticks
- 5 Pipe Cleaners
- 2 Yellow Daises
- 1 Glue
- 5 Origami Animals
We’ll break down each item’s location to help you finish Woody’s ‘You’re My Favorite Deputy’ mission in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
How to Get Ice Pop Sticks in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Players must use a shovel to pick up the eight Ice Pop Sticks in Bonnie’s bedroom to help Woody in his quest. Each set of popsicle sticks will be under a few paper clips and crumbled-up pieces of paper.
Ice Pop Stick Location 1
After you go down the red slide, you can pick up an Ice Pop Stick near the green chair.
Ice Pop Stick Location 2
The next item can be found underneath Woody, next to the teddy bear.
Ice Pop Stick Location 3
Another Ice Pop Stick is next to the white dresser at the top-left corner of the room.
Ice Pop Stick Location 4
One of the objects is in between the flower drawing and the toy oven on the floor.
Ice Pop Stick Location 5
A set of popsicle sticks is near the exit to Dreamlight Valley.
Ice Pop Stick Location 6
The following Ice Pop Stick location is next to a green box behind the toy stairs.
Ice Pop Stick Location 7
One of the last items of this Disney Dreamlight Valley mission is on the left side of the bed.
Ice Pop Stick Location 8
The final Ice Pop Stick is inside the closet of Bonnie’s bedroom.
How to Get Pipe Cleaners in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Players must use their pickaxe to obtain Pipe Cleaners for Woody’s mission of setting up Bonnie’s art project.
Pipe Cleaner Location 1
Players can enter the closet to acquire the first Pipe Cleaner, which will be intertwined with a lollipop.
Pipe Cleaner Location 2
You can use your pickaxe to pick up another item near the exit to Dreamlight Valley.
Pipe Cleaner Location 3
The following Pipe Cleaner is underneath Woody’s location.
Pipe Cleaner Location 4
The fourth object is hidden at the top-right corner of the Toy Story realm.
Pipe Cleaner Location 5
Finally, you can grab the last Pipe Cleaner at the top-left corner of Bonnie’s bedroom.
How to Get Yellow Daisies & Glue in Disney Dreamlight Valley
After players acquire all the Ice Pop Sticks and Pipe Cleaners, Woody will ask them to find two Yellow Daisies and one Glue. Both items can be found in Dreamlight Valley, so you must return there to progress further in this quest. First, players must go to the Peaceful Meadow and pick up two Yellow Daisies:
As for the Glue, Buzz Lightyear will automatically give you this object when you talk to him. Then, players can use Fast Travel to provide Woody with the materials he needs for Bonnie’s project.
How to Get Origami Animals in Disney Dreamlight Valley
To finish Bonnie’s farm, you must collect five Origami Animals in the Toy Story realm.
Origami Animal Location 1
The first object isn’t too far from Woody, and you walk over to the white dresser to pick up a pink butterfly origami.
Origami Animal Location 2
A blue origami elephant will be in front of the ladder used in Buzz Lightyear’s quest.
Origami Animal Location 3
Once you obtain the elephant origami piece, you can take a left to locate a penguin figure.
Origami Animal Location 4
Another blue elephant origami is near the exit to Dreamlight Valley, which will be next to a backpack.
Origami Animal Location 5
The fifth Origami Animal is behind the doorway of Bonnie’s closet. If you’ve collected all the pieces, you can give them to Woody and return to Dreamlight Valley to set up his house.
Players can unlock Woody’s Carousel by giving 10,000 Star Coins to Scrooge McDuck. As a result, the character will now be available in the realm, where you can begin his next quest.
So there you have it, this is how to get Woody in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While you are here, you can explore the relevant links below for more content, including our guides about how to move faster and where to find Clay.
