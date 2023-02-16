What is a Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Explained

Image Source: Gameloft

Whether you have been playing the Early Access version of Disney Dreamlight Valley or eagerly anticipating the official free-to-play release this year, odds are you have heard of this in-game feature known as Star Paths. To clear things up and get you in the know on all that this magical life-sim game has to offer, we are here to answer the burning questions of those wondering what is a Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

What is a Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Located in the game’s Event menu, a Star Path is Disney Dreamlight Valley’s equivalent of a Battle Pass, similar to free-to-play games like Fortnite and Genshin Impact. Star Paths can be unlocked with Moonstones, an in-game currency that can be amassed in multiple ways including through the purchase of a Founder’s Pack. Keep in mind that Moonstones will become directly purchasable with real money once the game officially releases in its free-to-play format sometime this year.

Like a Battle Pass in other games, the Star Path provides the player with additional objectives that can be completed to progress through the path, unlocking exclusive items. As you complete objectives, known as Duties, you will earn Tokens to be spent on the Star Path to redeem for exclusive items ranging from unique clothing options to special furniture to bonus Moonstones. Completing a page of the Star Path will unlock the next one, bringing a whole new set of items to work toward earning.

Each Star Path lasts a complete season, so you will have plenty of time to complete your Duties, unlock every Reward that the Star Path offers, and befriend the characters close to your heart in adorned in special outfits tailored to perfection.

How Much Does a Star Path Cost in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

A Star Path costs 2,500 Moonstones to unlock or, alternatively, the player can spend up to 3,500 Moonstones to unlock the Star Path and get 100 bonus Tokens. Currently, the only way to purchase Moonstones is through a Founder’s Pack, which can provide the player with up to 20,000 Moonstones.

If paying a premium fee is not in the cards for you, another way you can obtain Moonstones for free is by opening the Blue Chests that typically appear in at least one of your biomes each day. Granted, each Blue Chest contains 10 Moonstones, so this route will take… a while.

With each major content update, the game will offer a new Star Path with a new round of exclusive items, which has been detailed in the Disney Dreamlight Valley 2023 Content Roadmap. For now, that is all you need to know to understand what is a Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Related Posts