Disney Dreamlight Valley 2023 Roadmap Explained

The magical adventures of Dreamlight Valley continue thanks to Gameloft’s big announcement of revealing a new lineup of characters, clothing, quests, and a realm. Like the previous installments, every update will provide players with the latest Star Paths, featuring various cosmetic themes. So, if you want to know what to expect with the game this year, here’s an explanation of Disney Dreamlight Valley 2023 roadmap.

What Is the Disney Dreamlight Valley 2023 Roadmap?

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Early 2023 Content Roadmap showcases the Update timeline for the year and hints at which characters will be making their debut in the scenic realm. To get a better idea of this launch, here’s a breakdown of what’s to come:

February: Encanto’s Mirabel Madrigal, Olaf, Secrets of the Frosted Heights biome, and Disney’s 100th anniversary Star Path.

April: Simba, other new characters, and Disney Parks Star Path.

Early Summer: The continuation of The Forgetting storyline, Wreck-It Ralph’s Vanellope von Schweetz, and an upcoming Star Path.

Keep in mind that Olaf and Vanellope von Schweetz were only heavily hinted in this roadmap, so they may be subject to change. Gameloft also promises to release more content in 2023, such as multiplayer options, characters, realms, clothing/motifs, decorations, and furniture.

Is that a roadmap we see?



Get your first look at what (and who) to expect from our next few updates⤵️



Early 2023 is shaping up to be HUGE for Disney Dreamlight Valley and we can't wait to share the magic with you!



Stay tuned for more details on Update 3 coming this February✨ — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) January 25, 2023

On top of these features, there will be a storage update of Disney Dreamlight Valley after fans voted to expand this mechanic. Those unfamiliar with this concept should note that the game does have limited options with this system; therefore, players will finally get to organize and stock up more efficiently.

That does it for our explanation of the Disney Dreamlight Valley 2023 roadmap. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to use photo mode.

