How to Play Multiplayer in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley just dropped a massive free update called The Pumpkin King Returns. This update brought us the highly anticipated online multiplayer. Now you can finally play with your friends! Let’s see how to play with friends in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How To Unlock Multiplayer in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To unlock multiplayer, you’ll first have to complete the Valley Visits quest, which is offered to you by Vanellope. The quest should become available right after you download The Pumpkin King Returns update.

If the quest doesn’t unlock automatically, you should check that you’ve unlocked Vanellope and that you’ve completed her Extreme Biome Makeover quest. After all of this is completed, you should be able to unlock the desired quest.

The Valley Visits quest is in fact pretty simple. You’ll have to talk to Vanellope in order to receive the Valley Visit Station, and place it wherever you want in the valley. And that’s it, now you’re ready to join the multiplayer.

How To Invite Friends to Multiplayer in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With the multiplayer mode now fully unlocked, you can invite up to three friends to join your valley. That can be done by completing the following steps.

Go to Valley Visits Station and interact with it

Choose the option “Open up a connection for Valley Visits!”

Remember or write down the number code generated for you

Share this code with your friends

When you’ve finished playing with your friends, interact again with the Valley Visits Station and select the “Close connection” option. That will end the multiplayer session. If you want to play again, follow the steps listed above to obtain a new number code.

After you first interact with the Valley Visits station, you will be asked if you want to enable cross-play. Do that if you want to allow your friends with different consoles to join the multiplayer session. Please note that you’ll still need the invite code, despite the fact that crossplay is enabled.

How To Join Multiplayer in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Similar to inviting friends to join your multiplayer session, there are also a few steps to be completed if you want to join someone else’s session.

Go to the main menu

Select “Multiplayer”

Enter the code received by the player who invited you to join

Select “Connect”

Of course, don’t forget that you’ll need to have your internet connection up and running if you want to play Disney Dreamlight Valley with your friends. Note that there are no lists of open Valleys, and you can only join the multiplayer session with the code someone sent you.

What To Do in Multiplayer Disney Dreamlight Valley

Logically, if you decide to play multiplayer, this means that you will be able to visit your friend’s village in this Disney world and engage in similar activities as when you are “at home”. You can interact with other villagers, gather items, or look for interesting items around various homes. Don’t forget to check Scrooge McDuck’s Store, because you may find different items than in your village.

You’ll spend most of the time searching for Pixel Shards, which is a resource available only in multiplayer, specifically in other peoples’ valleys. Pixel Shards are used to craft two items:

Glitchy Pixel Duplicate Pack, which is used to replace missing ingredients when crafting

Pixelized Cooking Flame, which will double the number of meals you cook

Now that we’ve finally got multiplayer in Disney Dreamlight Valley, we can enjoy the magical world of Disney together with our friends.