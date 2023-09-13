How to Complete Book Hunt Quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Like any book lover, Belle has set her sights on Dreamlight Valley’s library. Unfortunately, Merlin has forbidden her from interacting with his collection. The only way to persuade him to let you access this area is by returning the novels other residents have seemingly forgotten about. To do this, we’ll show you how to complete the Book Hunt quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, allowing Belle to start her reading journey.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Book Hunt Quest Guide

The first part of the Book Hunt quest in DDV requires you to talk to Goofy, Remy, Mirabel, and Scrooge McDuck. Luckily, Goofy will provide you with the Bear in Mind novel right away. However, the rest will mandate some extra steps for Belle’s quest.

Crafty Creatures Book Location

According to Mirabel, the Crafty Creatures items can be found at the Plaza. It can appear randomly, so look around the area for a sparkling object.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Extradoniary RATventures Book Location

The Extradoniary RATventures is located in the waters of Dazzle Beach. You can go to the wooden platform near Goofy’s Stall, where you must use the fishing rod to cast it on the golden spot.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Coin Pool Theory Book Location

You can find the last item for the Book Hunt quest by digging a randomly placed illuminated spot. You may have difficulty uncovering this novel like we did, but you can position your character in a certain way to trigger the action.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

With all the books on hand, you can speak to Belle and Merlin, permitting you to go to Dreamlight Library (Merlin’s house.)

All DDV Book Hunt Answers

Belle will ask you to organize the items properly by choosing the following dialogue options:

Crafty Creatures – Wandless Arts and Crafts .

. Coin Pool Theory – Monetary Physics and Swim Strokes.

Cursed Negotiations: Making Better Devious Deals – Magical Contract Law.

After you complete Belle’s questionnaire, she will be satisfied with your answers, and you can unlock the next storyline by leveling up her friendship level.

Now that you’ve finished the Book Hunt quest in DDV, you can find out about other residents by checking out our All Characters guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view more Disney Dreamlight Valley content.