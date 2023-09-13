How to Get Belle & Beast in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Enchanted Rose has blossomed in Dreamlight Valley as the Beast and Belle make their triumphant arrival to the land. Not only can you embark on a new adventure with the beloved characters, but you can also explore an entirely new realm, taking you back to a familiar castle. So, if you want to welcome in the new members, we’ll show you how to unlock Belle and Beast in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to Complete Into the West Wing in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Players can go to Dream Castle to exchange 12,500 Dreamlight at the rose door on the third floor. You’ll immediately trigger the Into the West Wing quest for Belle, where you must look around the castle to search for anyone inside.

After teleporting to the new realm, you can continue toward an illuminated object. A guide will lead you to the next area, making it easier to track down Belle’s location.

Players must follow the Flying Book to get to Belle, who asks them to collect a few items in the room. You’ll need to obtain five Flying Books by picking them up once it starts to sparkle.

Belle will ask you to help her with an argument with the Beast after you catch all the books, requiring you to locate a Secret Passage to check out his room.

Find the Secret Passage in the Library

To find the Secret Passage in the DDV Into the West Wing mission, you must collect six sparkling objects around the library and place them on the ladder at the top-right corner. These items will be reasonably easy to find, and they will either be lying on the ground or a table.

Now, you can enter the hidden route to gather more materials, including four Castle Candles, a Castle Candle Holder, and a Golden Curtain.

DDV Into the West Wing Material Locations

The first object will be at the entrance of the Secret Passage on a barrel, in which you’ll notice a Castle Candle.

Two more items, the Golden Curtain and Castle Candle, will be on top of the desks in the library.

Then, you can exit the room and take a right before the stairs.

The next candle will be to the left on another table near the hedge maze.

You can start heading back to the realm spawn point to locate the Castle Candle Holder on a chair just before the stairs to the portal.

The last candle will be on a table next to the piano, in the same room as the portal to the Valley.

You must return to Belle to give her the materials in exchange for a new outfit. Next, players can equip the Candlestick Disguise and Candle Hat from their Wardrobe to sneakily travel through the Secret Passage by heading upstairs and interacting with the curtains. You’ll go back and forth talking to Belle and the Beast until you ultimately have to travel back to Dreamlight Valley to speak to Merlin.

Merlin will tell you that you need to grab the following items:

12 Softwood (Found at the Plaza, Peaceful Meadow, Forest of Valor, and Glade of Trust)

8 Fiber

4 Dream Shard

3 White Daisy (Peaceful Meadow)

2 Garnet (Plaza and Peaceful Meadow)

Most of these resources can be found around the Valley, but you must dig up spots to locate Dream Shards and craft the Fiber with Seaweed.

With all the materials, you can produce the Enchanted Canvas, which you will need to give to Belle to trigger the next quest, A Prince in Disguise.

How to Complete A Prince in Disguise in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To officially recruit Belle and the Beast, you must complete the following mission, A Prince in Disguise, to finally sort out the problem in their realm. You’ll be tasked with finding hidden objects to locate pieces to a chest for the Beast’s Enchanted Mirror.

DDV A Prince in Disguise Key Piece Locations

One of the first Key Pieces will be near the doorway of the room with the Enchanted Rose. Players can use the pickaxe on the lion with a key to collect the object (there will be a statue there.)

The item with the “Hidden in a hot place” description can be found by watering the fireplace in the library.

Another object is located in the “thorny place,” which is at the center of the hedge maze outside the castle. You can dig at the illuminated spot to obtain the last piece for the chest.

Once all of these items are collected, players can open the chest to grab the Enchanted Mirror, unlocking the next objective. You then must acquire the following resources to help the Beast:

20 Fiber

3 Purple Falling Penstemon (Plaza)

Empty Vial

A Feather from a villager

Like Belle’s mission, you must grab a few ingredients around the Valley to craft the Book Kit. The Empty Vial only needs three Glasses made with Sand and Coal Ore.

Ask a Villager for a Feather

You can talk to Scrooge McDuck to get a feather for the A Prince in Disguise quest. Although you would think he would rip out a feather from his body, he instead grabs one under a chair. After this, players can craft the recipe to give it to the Beast, who will enlist your help to find his grooming materials. Fortunately, this objective can be done quickly, as the items can be easily found in the same room he is in.

Once the two characters resolve their issues, it’s time to place the Beast’s Castle in Dreamlight Valley by exchanging 20,000 Star Coins with Scrooge McDuck. However, you’ll still need to convince the Beast to come to the realm, where you must give him Belle’s Note.

Now that you’ve recruited Belle and the Beast in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can embark on the latest questline to dive further into the main campaign. While here, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including All DreamSnaps challenges.