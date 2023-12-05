Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first-ever expansion pack showcases a plethora of new characters and points of interest to explore. So, if you are ready to start on this latest chapter, let’s dive into how to start A Rift in Time in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to Begin Disney Dreamlight Valley DLC

To start the A Rift in Time DLC, you must complete the following Story Quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

The Dream Castle (Merlin)

Making Cents of Things (Scrooge McDuck)

Fishing Expedition (Goofy)

Scrooge McDuck’s Grand Re-opening

Fortunately, these quests are associated with Disney Dreamlight Valley’s early stages, so just ensure that you’ve at least completed the tutorial bits. Once those are squared away, you must go to the Plaza to receive an invitation from Jafar.

If you’ve been playing DDV’s Early Access and have already achieved these missions, you’ll most likely trigger the cutscene with Jafar automatically, based on my own experience. Otherwise, players can head over to the top-right corner of the Plaza to locate a gray structure.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Now, you must locate Merlin and speak to him about the ‘The Part of Man Worlds’ quest. He will instruct you to meet him in Dream Castle (you may need to enter and exit to trigger his appearance) and follow him.

You’ll be to pass through the gate in Dream Castle after you’ve finished up your conversation with Merlin. It will take you to the Stardust Port, a transportation area that allows you to start A Rift in Time in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Go to the port’s right side and interact with the boat to reach Eternity Isle. Jafar will speak with you immediately and welcome you to Ancient’s Landing.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Using your magic, you must get rid of the Splinters of Fate the same way you’ve cleared out the Night Thorns. You’ll now be ready for the Disney Dreamlight Valley DLC, marking the beginning of this new adventure.

Now that you know how to start A Rift in Time in Disney Dreamlight Valley, be sure to check out our DDV roadmap to see the game’s future, or explore any of the relevant links below for more content.