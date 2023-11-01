Disney Dreamlight Valley Roadmap, Explained

The magical adventures of Dreamlight Valley continue on, thanks to Gameloft’s numerous updates. So, if you want to know what to expect this year, here’s an explanation of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s 2023 and 2024 roadmap.

What’s Included in Disney Dreamlight Valley Roadmap?

You can look forward to the following content over the coming months in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Dec. 5, 2023: Jack Skellington and ValleyVerse multiplayer experience arrives in the realm. A Rift in Time expansion pass will also launch around the same period.

Early 2024: New realm door to Monsters Inc. universe with Mike Wazowski and James P. Sullivan.

Spring 2024: A new villager (possibly Daisy Duck) comes to the Valley, and the Spark of Imagination chapter begins for the expansion pass .

. Late Spring 2024: The addition of another realm, hinting at Mulan’s arrival.

Summer 2024: The Princess and the Frog’s Tiana joins in on the fun with the latest culinary recipes, as well as the launch of A Rift in Time’s last chapter, Treasures of Time.

Those who have purchased the base game can play with other players in the ValleyVerse, where they can visit each other’s worlds and exchange items. You can also check out your friend and family’s Scrooge McDuck selection, as each store features its own set of products.

Image Source: Gameloft

Based on the roadmap, a few characters have been hinted at within the artwork and Gameloft’s word choices. For instance, Mulan will most likely debut in late Spring 2024, considering the teaser of ‘You don’t find a Realm like this every Dynasty,’ which is relatively the same quote used in the beloved film.

While there are a lot of features to anticipate for the base game, you can purchase the A Rift in Time expansion pass to unlock even more characters. In particular, the new Eternity Isle world will showcase the debut of EVE, Rapunzel, Gaston, and Jafar. The map will roughly be the same size as the base game’s location, so you can explore to your heart’s content.

The expansion pass will be split into three chapters: Welcome to Eternity Isle, The Spark of Imagination, and Treasures of Time.

Image Source: Gameloft

Any characters you meet in Eternity Isle can be brought over to your realm, establishing new friendships and storylines. You can anticipate a lot more features that go beyond the content shown during the Disney Dreamlight Valley showcase, and you can stay tuned for more information by checking back with us on Twinfinite.

That does it for our explanation of the Disney Dreamlight Valley roadmap.