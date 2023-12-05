All New Recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Those who enjoy the culinary side of DDV will be happy to hear about the latest meals added to the game. We’re here to show you what to expect with Disney Dreamlight Valley’s new recipes from the A Rift in Time DLC.

What Are the New Recipes from the DDV A Rift in Time DLC?

A Rift in Time showcases 124 new Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes in the Eternity Isle section. This includes an expansion on appetizers, entrees, and desserts. However, the latest dishes require you to purchase the base game and the DLC now that the installment has been fully released. To see the latest collection, here are all the Disney Dreamlight Valley new recipes:

Disney Dreamlight Valley New Recipes – Appetizers

Arepas Con Queso

Baozi

Barbecued Brilliant Blue Starfish

Barbecued Pretty Pink Starfish

Bulgur Salad

Clam Juice

Coleslaw

Conch Ceviche

Crab Melts

Dumplings

Falafel

Nuts & Bolts

Roasted Almonds

Royal Ice Tea

Royal Latte

Royal Tea

Sand Worm Carpaccio Plate

Shad Ceviche

Spicy Scorpion Skewer

Takayaki Stick

Thousand Needles

Tomato Basil Soup

Vegetarian Dumplings

Disney Dreamlight Valley New Recipes – Entrees

Ajiaco

Baked Beans

Best Fish Forever

Biryani

Blend of the Bayou

Bony Osso Buco

Braised Abalone

Braised Bamboo Shoots

Brandade de Marue

Burrito

Butter Chicken

Cheeseburger

Chicken Souvioko

Classic Mac & Cheese

Club Sandwich

Coq en Barbouille Cream Cheese Bagel

Dragon Roll Maki

Fabulous Fajitas

Good Ol’ Fashioned Burger

Hamburger Steak

Hawaiian Pizza

Jerk Chicken

Latkes

La-Fries

Meat Pie

Meaty Taco

Milky Way Stew

Maqueco de Pirarucu

Nachos

Pasta with Herbs

Piquant Piranha Soup

Poutine

Pulled Pork

Pupusas Revueltas

Rainbouillabaisse

Ramen

Rhapsody Roll

Roast

Royal Burger

Ruby Masoor Dal

Sand Stew

Sausage and Sauerkraut Platter

Schnitzel

Sesame Seed Bagel

Shawarma

Shish Taouk

Sweet and Sour Stir Dry

Tandoori Chicken

Tofu

Tourtiere

Turkey Leg

Turnip Tartiflette

Vegetarian Turnip Tartiflette

Yakisoba

Disney Dreamlight Valley New Recipes – Desserts

Apple Sauce

Basil Berry Salad

Cannoli

Caramel Macarons

Charlotte Cake

Cinnamon Donut

Cotton Candy

Croissant

Cupcakes

Danish

Dreamango Boba Tea

French Macarons

Fruit Milkshake

Glazed Donut

Gourmet Grubs

Jam Macarons

Konelbulle

Kouign-Amann

Maamouls

Makrout

Melon Boba Tea

Moonckae

Nestling Crepe

Pasteies de Nata

Pear Upside-Down Cake

Pineapple Soft Serve

Popcorn

Raspberry Jam Sandwich

Spicy Macarons

Spiky Berry Pie

Stellar Milkshake

Strawberry Pie

Strawberry Shortcake

Stuffed Dates

Sugar-Free Banana Muffin

Sugar-Free Blueberry Muffin

Sugar-Free Fruit Explosion Muffin

Sugar-Free Fruit Muffin

Sweet Popcorn

Sweet Tofu

Taiyaki

Vanilla Macarons

It will, of course, take some time to cook up the entire list of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s new recipes. You must also progress further in the A Rift in Time storyline to access various ingredients.

Longtime DDV players will notice that the Recipes collection has been changed with the full release. So, instead of going to the usual location, you can head over to the Meals tab in the Collection section. It will now be divided into three categories: Dreamlight Valley, Eternity Isle, and All Areas.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Each section will be marked with a current progression status, and you can try to tackle the entire meal bundle to become the ultimate DDV chef.

Some of the new recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley can be sold for a considerable amount of Star Coins. On the other hand, you can consume it to gain Energy, allowing you to Glide with high-star meals.

That covers everything you need to know about the new recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley. We’ll be sure to update this guide once we’ve discovered all the ingredients. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including where to find and use Matryoshka Dolls.