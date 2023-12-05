All New Recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Those who enjoy the culinary side of DDV will be happy to hear about the latest meals added to the game. We’re here to show you what to expect with Disney Dreamlight Valley’s new recipes from the A Rift in Time DLC.
What Are the New Recipes from the DDV A Rift in Time DLC?
A Rift in Time showcases 124 new Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes in the Eternity Isle section. This includes an expansion on appetizers, entrees, and desserts. However, the latest dishes require you to purchase the base game and the DLC now that the installment has been fully released. To see the latest collection, here are all the Disney Dreamlight Valley new recipes:
Disney Dreamlight Valley New Recipes – Appetizers
- Arepas Con Queso
- Baozi
- Barbecued Brilliant Blue Starfish
- Barbecued Pretty Pink Starfish
- Bulgur Salad
- Clam Juice
- Coleslaw
- Conch Ceviche
- Crab Melts
- Dumplings
- Falafel
- Nuts & Bolts
- Roasted Almonds
- Royal Ice Tea
- Royal Latte
- Royal Tea
- Sand Worm Carpaccio Plate
- Shad Ceviche
- Spicy Scorpion Skewer
- Takayaki Stick
- Thousand Needles
- Tomato Basil Soup
- Vegetarian Dumplings
Disney Dreamlight Valley New Recipes – Entrees
- Ajiaco
- Baked Beans
- Best Fish Forever
- Biryani
- Blend of the Bayou
- Bony Osso Buco
- Braised Abalone
- Braised Bamboo Shoots
- Brandade de Marue
- Burrito
- Butter Chicken
- Cheeseburger
- Chicken Souvioko
- Classic Mac & Cheese
- Club Sandwich
- Coq en Barbouille Cream Cheese Bagel
- Dragon Roll Maki
- Fabulous Fajitas
- Good Ol’ Fashioned Burger
- Hamburger Steak
- Hawaiian Pizza
- Jerk Chicken
- Latkes
- La-Fries
- Meat Pie
- Meaty Taco
- Milky Way Stew
- Maqueco de Pirarucu
- Nachos
- Pasta with Herbs
- Piquant Piranha Soup
- Poutine
- Pulled Pork
- Pupusas Revueltas
- Rainbouillabaisse
- Ramen
- Rhapsody Roll
- Roast
- Royal Burger
- Ruby Masoor Dal
- Sand Stew
- Sausage and Sauerkraut Platter
- Schnitzel
- Sesame Seed Bagel
- Shawarma
- Shish Taouk
- Sweet and Sour Stir Dry
- Tandoori Chicken
- Tofu
- Tourtiere
- Turkey Leg
- Turnip Tartiflette
- Vegetarian Turnip Tartiflette
- Yakisoba
Disney Dreamlight Valley New Recipes – Desserts
- Apple Sauce
- Basil Berry Salad
- Cannoli
- Caramel Macarons
- Charlotte Cake
- Cinnamon Donut
- Cotton Candy
- Croissant
- Cupcakes
- Danish
- Dreamango Boba Tea
- French Macarons
- Fruit Milkshake
- Glazed Donut
- Gourmet Grubs
- Jam Macarons
- Konelbulle
- Kouign-Amann
- Maamouls
- Makrout
- Melon Boba Tea
- Moonckae
- Nestling Crepe
- Pasteies de Nata
- Pear Upside-Down Cake
- Pineapple Soft Serve
- Popcorn
- Raspberry Jam Sandwich
- Spicy Macarons
- Spiky Berry Pie
- Stellar Milkshake
- Strawberry Pie
- Strawberry Shortcake
- Stuffed Dates
- Sugar-Free Banana Muffin
- Sugar-Free Blueberry Muffin
- Sugar-Free Fruit Explosion Muffin
- Sugar-Free Fruit Muffin
- Sweet Popcorn
- Sweet Tofu
- Taiyaki
- Vanilla Macarons
It will, of course, take some time to cook up the entire list of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s new recipes. You must also progress further in the A Rift in Time storyline to access various ingredients.
Longtime DDV players will notice that the Recipes collection has been changed with the full release. So, instead of going to the usual location, you can head over to the Meals tab in the Collection section. It will now be divided into three categories: Dreamlight Valley, Eternity Isle, and All Areas.
Each section will be marked with a current progression status, and you can try to tackle the entire meal bundle to become the ultimate DDV chef.
Some of the new recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley can be sold for a considerable amount of Star Coins. On the other hand, you can consume it to gain Energy, allowing you to Glide with high-star meals.
That covers everything you need to know about the new recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley. We’ll be sure to update this guide once we’ve discovered all the ingredients. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including where to find and use Matryoshka Dolls.