All Recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Explore the various recipes of Disney Dreamlight Valley.
The cooking gameplay of Disney Dreamlight Valley allows players to experiment with different ingredients to create tasty dishes for themselves and other characters. With this guide, we’ll show all the various recipes you can make and what items you need to complete the meal.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Recipes
In total, there are 190 recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, including the Lion King-themed meals from the Pride of the Valley update and many more. So, whether you are looking to create a food item for a particular character or on a mission to complete the collection, we’ve divided each meal into three categories: Appetizer, Entree, and Dessert.
Appetizer Recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
|Recipes
|Ingredients
|Arendellian Pickled Herring
|Herring, Lemon, Onion, Garlic, and Basil/Oregano
|Bell Pepper Puffs
|Bell Pepper, Eggs, and Cheese
|Bunuelos
|Wheat, Milk, Cheese, and Eggs
|Cheese Platter
|Cheese
|Chili Pepper Puffs
|Chili Peppers, Eggs, and Cheese
|Coffee
|Coffee Bean
|Crackers
|Grain (Rice or Wheat)
|Creamy Soup
|Milk, any Vegetable (Carrots and Mushrooms), Potato, and any Herb/Spice (Oregano or Basil)
|Crudites
|Any Vegetable (Carrots or Mushrooms)
|Dream Fizz
|Dreamlight Fruit, Sugarcane, Wheat, and Slush Ice
|Eggplant Puffs
|Eggplant, Eggs, and Cheese
|French Fries
|Canola and Potato
|Gazpacho
|Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, and any Herb/Spice
|Green Salad
|Any Vegetable and Lettuce.
|Grilled Vegetables
|Any Vegetable (Asparagus or Corn)
|Grilled Veggie Platter
|Any Vegetable (x3)
|Hard-Boiled Eggs
|Eggs
|Large Seafood Platter
|Lemon and any Seafood (x4)
|Latte
|Coffee Bean and Milk
|Marinated Herring
|Herring and Onion
|Mocha
|Coffee Bean, Milk, and Cocoa Bean
|Okra Soup
|Okra
|Onion Puffs
|Onion, Eggs, and Cheese
|Oyster Platter
|Oyster and Lemon
|Peppermint Tea
|Mint and Lemon
|Pickled Herring
|Herring, Lemon, Onion, and any Herb/Spice
|Potato Leek Soup
|Leek, Potato, Milk, Onion, and Garlic
|Potato Puffs
|Potato, Eggs, and Cheese
|Pottage
|Potato, any Vegetable, and any Herb/Spice
|Pumpkin Puffs
|Pumpkin, Eggs, and Cheese
|Pumpkin Soup
|Pumpkin, Ginger, Milk, and any Vegetable
|Puree
|Potato
|Roasted Asparagus
|Asparagus and Canola
|Salad
|Lettuce
|Sauteed Mushrooms
|Mushrooms and Butter
|Seafood Appetizer
|Any Seafood
|Seafood Platter
|Any Seafood (x2)
|Souffle
|Cheese, Milk, Eggs, and Butter
|Tomato Soup
|Tomato
|Vegetable Soup
|Any Vegetable (x2)
|Zucchini Puffs
|Zucchini, Eggs, and Cheese
Entree Recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
|Recipes
|Ingredients
|Apple Cider Glazed Salmon
|Salmon, Apple, and Sugarcane
|Baked Carp
|Carp and Butter
|Basil Omelet
|Basil, Egg, Cheese, and Milk
|Bouillabaisse
|Any Seafood (x2), Shrimp, Tomato, and any Vegetable
|Carp Salad
|Carp, Lettuce, and Lemon
|Cheesy Crispy Baked Cod
|Cod, Cheese, and Wheat
|Chowder
|Seafood, any Vegetable, Milk, and Potato
|Creamy Garlic Scallops
|Scallop, Garlic, Lemon, and Butter
|Crispy Baked Cod
|Cod and Wheat
|Fish Creole
|Fish, any Vegetable, Garlic, Rice, and Tomato
|Fish ‘n’ Chips
|Fish, Wheat, Canola, and Potato
|Fish Pasta
|Fish, Garlic, Wheat, and Milk
|Fish Pie
|Fish, Wheat, and Butter
|Fish Risotto
|Fish, Rice, and Butter
|Fish Salad
|Fish, Lemon, and Lettuce
|Fish Sandwiches
|Fish and Wheat
|Fish Soup
|Fish, any Vegetable, and Milk
|Fish Steak
|Fish, Tomato, and Basil
|Fish Tacos
|Fish, Corn, Chili Peppers, and Cheese
|Fugu Sushi
|Fugu, Rice, and Seaweed
|Ghostly Fish Steak
|Here and There Fish, Oregano, Asparagus, Bell Pepper, and Lemon
|Greek Pizza
|Any Herb/Spice, Wheat, Cheese, Tomato, and Onion
|Grilled Fish
|Fish
|Grilled Fish Entree
|Fish and any Vegetable
|Gumbo
|Okra, Shrimp, Chili Peppers, Tomato, and Onion
|Hearty Salad
|Any Vegetable (x2) and Lettuce
|Hors d’Oeuvres
|Any Herb/Spice
|Kappa Maki
|Seaweed, Cucumber, and Rice
|Kronk’s Spinach Puffs
|Spinach, Cheese, and Canola
|Lancetfish Paella
|Lancetfish, Shrimp, Seafood, Tomato, and Rice
|Leek Soup
|Leek
|Lemon Garlic Swordfish
|Swordfish, Lemon, and Garlic
|Lioness Feast
|Mushroom, Tomato, Oregano, and Here and There Fish
|Lobster Roll
|Lobster, Wheat, Lemon, Butter, and Garlic
|Maguro Sushi
|Tuna, Rice, Seaweed, and Ginger
|Maki
|Fish, Seaweed, and Rice
|Margherita Pizza
|Any Herb/Spice, Tomato, Cheese, and Wheat
|Marvelous Jam
|Wheat and Dreamlight Fruit
|Mediterranean Salad
|Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, any Herb/Spice, and Lettuce
|Mushroom Pizza
|Mushroom, Wheat, Tomato, and Cheese
|Mushu’s Congee
|Rice, Egg, Ginger, Garlic, and Mushroom
|Omelet
|Egg, Cheese, and Milk
|Pan-Fried Angler Fish
|Anglerfish, Tomato, Zucchini, and Potato
|Pan-Seared Bass & Vegetables
|Any Vegetable (x2) and Bass
|Pan-Seared Tilapia & Vegetables
|Any Vegetable (x2) and Tilapia
|Pasta
|Wheat and Tomato
|Peanut Butter Sandwich
|Peanut and Wheat
|Pizza
|Tomato, Cheese, and Wheat
|Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon
|White Sturgeon, Basil, Lemon, and Butter
|Porridge
|Milk and Wheat
|Porridge with Fruits
|Milk, Wheat, and any Fruit
|Ranch Salad
|Lettuce, Bell Pepper, Corn, Tomato, and Onion
|Ratatouille
|Tomato, Eggplant, Zucchini, Onion, and any Herb/Spice
|Sake Maki
|Salmon, Rice, and Seaweed
|Sake Sushi
|Salmon and Rice
|Savory Fish
|Fish and Lemon
|Scrambled Egg
|Egg and Cheese
|Seafood Pasta
|Any Seafood, Wheat, and Milk
|Seafood Pie
|Any Seafood, Wheat, and Butter
|Seafood Salad
|Any Seafood and Lettuce
|Seafood Soup
|Any Seafood and any Vegetable (x2)
|Seared Rainbow Trout
|Rainbow Trout, Onion, and Tomato
|Simple Fried Perch
|Perch, Butter, and Wheat
|Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish
|Peanut and Anglerfish
|Sole Meuniere
|Sole, Wheat, Butter, and Lemon
|Spaghetti Arrabbiata
|Chili Peppers, Tomato, and Wheat
|Spicy Baked Bream
|Bream, Chili Peppers, and Butter
|Steamed Fugu
|Fugu, Ginger, and Garlic
|Sushi
|Rice and any Fish
|Sweet & Sour Kingfish Steak
|Kingfish, Lemon, and Sugarcane
|Sweet Udon
|Sugarcane, Rice, Dreamlight Fruit, and Oyster
|Tamagoyaki
|Egg and Sugarcane
|Tasty Salad
|Lettuce, Zucchini, any Vegetable, and any Herb/Spice
|Tasty Veggies
|Any Vegetable and any Herb/Spice
|Tekka Maki
|Tuna, Soya, Rice, Seaweed, and Rice
|Teriyaki Salmon
|Salmon, Soya, Rice, Ginger, Sugarcane
|Tuna Burger
|Tuna, Lemon, Onion, Wheat, any Vegetable
|Vegetarian Pizza
|Tomato, Cheese, Wheat, and any Vegetable (x2)
|Vegetarian Stew
|Onion, Carrot, and Tomato
|Vegetarian Taco
|Any Vegetable, Corn, Chili Peppers, and Cheese
|Veggie Casserole
|Cheese, any Herb/Spice, and any Vegetable (x2)
|Veggie Pasta
|Tomato, Wheat, and any Vegetable
|Veggie Pie
|Any Vegetable, Butter, and Wheat
|Veggie Skewers
|Mushroom, Zucchini, Onion, and Bell Pepper
|Walleye en Papillate
|Walleye, Basil, Oregano, and any Vegetable
Dessert Recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
|Recipes
|Ingredients
|My Hero Cookie
|Wheat, any Sweet (Vanilla or Cocoa Bean), and Butter
|Apple Pie
|Apple, Wheat, and Butter
|Apple Sorbet
|Apple, Slush Ice, and Sugarcane
|Aurora’s Cake
|Raspberry, Wheat, Sugarcane, Egg, and Milk
|Banana Ice Cream
|Slush Ice, Banana, Milk, and Sugarcane
|Banana Pie
|Banana, Wheat, and Butter
|Banana Split
|Slush Ice, Banana, Milk, Sugarcane, and any Sweet
|Beignets
|Canola, Wheat, Egg, and Sugarcane
|Berry Salad
|Raspberry, Blueberry, and Gooseberry
|Birthday Cake
|Wheat Sugarcane, Egg, Butter, and Cocoa Bean
|Biscuits
|Wheat, Sugarcane, and Butter
|Blueberry Pie
|Blueberry, Wheat, and Butter
|Boba Tea
|Milk and Sugarcane
|Candy
|Any Sweet
|Caramel Apples
|Sugarcane and Apple
|Carrot Cake
|Carrot, Wheat, Egg, and Sugarcane
|Cheesecake
|Cheese, Wheat, Sugarcane, and any Fruit
|Cherry Pie
|Cherry, Wheat, and Butter
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|Cocoa Bean, Wheat, Sugarcane, and Butter
|Chocolate Ice Cream
|Cocoa Bean, Sugarcane, Slush Ice, and Milk
|Chocolate Waffles
|Cocoa Bean, Wheat, Egg, and Milk
|Coconut Boba Tea
|Milk, Sugarcane, and Coconut
|Coconut Cake
|Coconut, Sugarcane, Wheat, and Egg
|Coconut Ice Cream
|Coconut, Sugarcane, Slush Ice, and Milk
|Crepe
|Wheat, Milk, Egg, and Sugarcane
|Dream Ice Cream
|Dreamlight Fruit, Milk, and Slush Ice
|Fruit Salad
|Any Fruit
|Fruit Sorbet
|Slush Ice and any Fruit
|Fruitcake
|Wheat and any Fruit (x3)
|Gingerbread House
|Wheat, Ginger, Sugarcane, Vanilla, and Eggs
|Gooseberry Boba Tea
|Milk, Sugarcane, and Gooseberry
|Gray Stuff
|Any Dairy (Milk or Cheese), Sugarcane, and Cocoa Bean
|Hot Cocoa
|Milk, Cocoa Bean, and Sugarcane
|Ice Cream
|Slush Ice, Milk, and Sugarcane
|Jam Waffles
|Any Fruit, Wheat, Egg, and Milk
|Lemon Sorbet
|Lemon and Slush Ice
|Meringue Pie
|Lemon, Butter, Wheat, and Egg
|Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies
|Wheat and Ginger
|Mint Boba Tea
|Milk, Sugarcane, and Mint
|Mint Candy
|Mint and Sugarcane
|Mint Chocolate
|Mint, Cocoa Bean, Sugarcane, and Butter
|Mint Sorbet
|Mint and Slush Ice
|Pastry Cream and Fruits
|Any Fruit (x3), Sugarcane, and Milk
|Pawpsicle
|Slush Ice, Sugarcane, and any Fruit
|Peanut Butter Waffles
|Peanut, Wheat, Egg, and Milk
|Plain Snow Cones
|Ice
|Raspberry Boba Tea
|Milk, Sugarcane, and Raspberry
|Red Fruit Pie
|Any Fruit, Wheat, and Egg
|Red Fruit Sorbet
|Raspberry, Gooseberry, Sugarcane, and Slush Ice
|Root Beer
|Ginger, Sugarcane, and Vanilla
|Shake
|Any Dairy
|Snow White’s Gooseberry Pie
|Gooseberry, Wheat, and Butter
|Sour Snow Cones
|Slush Ice, Lemon, and Sugarcane
|Spring Chocolate
|Spring V-EGG-etable, Sugarcane, and Cocoa Bean
|Spring Egg Bowl
|Egg-cellent Fruit, Wild Spring Egg, Spring V-EGG-etable, Sugarcane, and Cocoa Bean
|Spring Mimosa Eggs
|Egg-cellent Fruit, Wild Spring Egg, Spring V-EGG-etable, and Basil
|Sweet Slush
|Slush Ice and any Sweet
|Tropical Pop
|Slush Ice, Coconut, Sugarcane, and any Fruit
|Vanilla Ice Cream
|Slush Ice, Milk, Sugarcane, and Vanilla
|Waffles
|Wheat, Milk, Egg, and any Sweet
|Wedding Cake
|Wheat, Butter, Egg, Sugarcane, and Vanilla
|Whimsical Pie
|Wheat, Butter, and Dreamlight Fruit
|Wonderland Cookies
|Butter, Vanilla, Sugarcane, and Wheat
|Yule Log
|Wheat, Vanilla, Cocoa Bean, and Cherry
That’s everything you need to know about all the recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you want more content about the game, you can explore the relevant links below, including our how to get Remy’s Recipe Books guide.
