All Characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Meet the characters of Disney Dreamlight Valley!
Since there are so many characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley, it may be challenging to keep track of the game’s extensive collection. So, if you’d like to learn about the current cast, we’ve compiled this list that details every known member of the storyline. We’ll also explain which characters you can meet at the beginning of Disney Dreamlight Valley and how you can search for more as you progress further into the game.
All Characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley Listed
As of right now, there are 25 characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but there are several others who will be appearing in upcoming updates. Here is a list of each character and which movie they are from:
The Sword in the Stone
- Merlin
WALL-E
- WALL-E
Lilo & Stitch
- Stitch
Moana
- Maui
- Moana
Ratatouille
- Remy
The Lion King
- Scar
- Simba
- Nala
The Little Mermaid
- Ariel
- Prince Eric
- Ursula
Frozen
- Anna
- Elsa
- Kristoff
- Olaf
Tangled
- Mother Gothel
Mickey Mouse & Friends
- Donald Duck
- Goofy
- Mickey Mouse
- Minnie Mouse
- Scrooge McDuck
Toy Story
- Buzz Lightyear
- Woody
Encanto
- Mirabel Madrigal
Wreck-It Ralph
- Vanellope von Schweetz (most likely in a future update)
Once you launch Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll meet Merlin, Goofy, Mickey Mouse, and Scrooge McDuck. However, you must remove some Night Thorns before attempting to converse with most of these characters. You can also encounter WALL-E, Moana, and Remy after you unlock Dream Castle, which has multiple gateways blocked by dark magic.
If you want to see other Disney characters, you’ll have to progress further in the story by doing quests and opening pathways with large amounts of Night Thorns. For instance, when you use Dreamlight to unlock the beach, you can find Ursula in a cave and partake in missions that fulfill your main goal of restoring the land.
Keep in mind that Vanellope von Schweetz’s arrival hasn’t been officially confirmed, so it is subject to change. Fortunately, it is most likely that she will make her debut sometime soon, as it is heavily implied in the 2023 roadmap.
That does it for our guide on all characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more information about the game, you can check out the relevant links below, including our guide on how to earn Star Coins fast.
