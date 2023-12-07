How to Get the Royal Hourglass in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A Rift in Time showcases a brand-new tool in your equipment, harnessing the power to rewind time. In this guide, we’ll show you how to unlock the Royal Hourglass in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to Find the Royal Hourglass in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you’ve reached the Ancient Gate and obtained the Ancient Sphere, you’ll begin The Flying Metal Nuisance quest. The Royal Hourglass will be a part of this mission, requiring you to locate a mysterious character. However, you must purchase the base game and the A Rift in Time DLC to access these features.

The mysterious ‘flying metal nuisance’ is none other than EVE, the new character of Disney Dreamlight Valley. You’ll need to go to The Docks to find her near a wooden bridge.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Players must break the rock barrier to get through this location, using the pickaxe upgrade that Jafar provides to them.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

With the rocks cleared out, you can go forward to spot EVE on the right side.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

EVE will tell you to speak to Jafar with one of the Hologram Stations. A few of them are nearby, and the closest one can be found near your initial spawn point.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

After you speak to Jafar, you can go back to EVE’s location to enter her house on the left side of the island. Piles of junk will be scattered around inside, and you can knock over all four of them to satisfy the Flying Metal Nuisance task. A piece of paper will also drop on the ground, so be sure to pick that up before heading out.

Look for the Hidden Area Shown in the Memory

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

The Hidden Area from the memory can be found behind the waterfall between the Docks and EVE’s location.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Once there, clear out the rocks in the tunnel and pick up EVE’s Treasure Bags from the brown chest. You must open it up to receive the Robot Hat and Costume, which you’ll need to wear as a disguise.

Return to Eve to claim the Best Fish Forever recipe, showcasing all the ingredients needed for the meal.

Give Me a Sign Disney Dreamlight Valley Quest

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

To make the Best Fish Forever recipe for the Royal Hourglass, you must first complete Goofy’s Give Me a Sign mission. Half of the sign can be found at the Docks under a stall.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Once you give it to Goofy, you must obtain 25 Copper in Ancient’s Landing and 12 Plastic Scraps in the waters without ripples. Players can use these materials to build Goofy’s Stall in Eternity Isle, offering unique products for this particular world.

Best Fish Forever Recipe

Moving on to the Best Fish Forever recipe, you’ll need to get the following ingredients in Eternity Isle:

Robot Fish – Water with gold ripples

– Water with gold ripples Cumin – Pick up white flowers

– Pick up white flowers Celery – Goofy will provide these to you in Give Me a Sign (also available at his stall)

– Goofy will provide these to you in Give Me a Sign (also available at his stall) Sea Snail – Water with blue ripples

Keep in mind that you need to stay within the new A Rift in Time world in order to locate these resources. Then, players must return to their house and use the ingredients to cook up the Best Fish Forever recipe for EVE. You can easily find this under the quest menu section:

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

After you give EVE the dish, you can walk behind her to get the Royal Hourglass.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

You’ll be able to use the tool on various objects (same action button as the others) around Eternity Isle, typically with floating rocks.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Unfortunately, the Royal Hourglass will still need to reboot its power by obtaining the three Jewels of Time, which will be a part of the following quest: The Sands in the Hourglass.

That does it for our guide on how to get the Royal Hourglass in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to get Star Coins fast.