How to Reach Ancient Gate & Find Ancient Spheres in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Secrets of Eternity Isle introduces the first chapter of A Rift in Time DLC, taking you to a whole new world. To help you with this Disney Dreamlight Valley mission, we’ll explain how to reach the Ancient Gate and find the Ancient Spheres.

Disney Dreamlight Valley The Secrets of Eternity Isle Quest Guide

Once you start A Rift in Time, you’ll trigger The Secrets of Eternity Isle quest with Jafar. Players must clear out the Splinters of Fate while there, using the same removal ability for Night Thorns. We’ll break down each step to assist you with this Disney Dreamlight Valley journey:

Reach the Ancient Gate

The instructions to reach the Ancient Gate are rather vague since they don’t necessarily tell you which Splinters of Fate to get rid of. To do this, you’ll need to head up the stairs on the right side of your initial spawn point.

You should see the Ancient Gate as you walk further, which will have two glowing blue orbs. Go up to it to start the next phase of The Secret of Eternity Isle.

You must speak to Jafar using yet another Hologram Station on the right side of the gate.

Ancient Sphere Locations

One of the first Ancient Spheres can be found near the Ancient Gate by a large tree. You’ll need to use your shovel to dig up the sparkling spot. Make sure you pick up the piece of the sphere once it drops.

The other Ancient Sphere Disney Dreamlight Valley location can be found at the top left side of the Docks.

Repair the Ancient Sphere – Where to Find Crafting Station

You must interact with the Crafting Station near your Eternity Isle house (by The Overlook and The Ruins.)

Next, go to the Functional Items section and craft the Ancient Sphere for the DDV The Secrets of Eternity quest.

On the left side of the Ancient Gate, you should see a receptacle, which you can interact with to place the sphere. An ‘Investigate’ interaction will appear near the doorway, allowing you to go deeper into Eternity Isle.

Talk to Jafar at the Hologram Station

Once you enter the new area, you must approach the Hologram Station by the Courtyard’s broken bridge. Jafar will reward you with a pickaxe, a tool required for the following mission: The Flying Metal Nuisance.

With these steps out of the way, you’ll now conclude The Secrets of Eternity Isle quest for the Ancient Gate and Ancient Spheres objectives. If you want to discover more Disney Dreamlight Valley content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to get Jack Skellington.