Guides

How to Reach Ancient Gate & Find Ancient Spheres in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Go back in time in Eternity Isle.

A Rift in Time Disney Dreamlight Valley Scene
Image Source: Gameloft

The Secrets of Eternity Isle introduces the first chapter of A Rift in Time DLC, taking you to a whole new world. To help you with this Disney Dreamlight Valley mission, we’ll explain how to reach the Ancient Gate and find the Ancient Spheres.

Disney Dreamlight Valley The Secrets of Eternity Isle Quest Guide

Once you start A Rift in Time, you’ll trigger The Secrets of Eternity Isle quest with Jafar. Players must clear out the Splinters of Fate while there, using the same removal ability for Night Thorns. We’ll break down each step to assist you with this Disney Dreamlight Valley journey:

Reach the Ancient Gate

The instructions to reach the Ancient Gate are rather vague since they don’t necessarily tell you which Splinters of Fate to get rid of. To do this, you’ll need to head up the stairs on the right side of your initial spawn point.

Stairway to Ancient Gate in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

You should see the Ancient Gate as you walk further, which will have two glowing blue orbs. Go up to it to start the next phase of The Secret of Eternity Isle.

Ancient Gate in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

You must speak to Jafar using yet another Hologram Station on the right side of the gate.

Ancient Sphere Locations

Ancient Sphere Map Location in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

One of the first Ancient Spheres can be found near the Ancient Gate by a large tree. You’ll need to use your shovel to dig up the sparkling spot. Make sure you pick up the piece of the sphere once it drops.

Finding an Ancient Sphere in The Secrets of Eternity Isle Disney Dreamlight Valley
Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

The other Ancient Sphere Disney Dreamlight Valley location can be found at the top left side of the Docks.

Second Ancient Shere on Eternity Isle Map
Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite
Second Ancient Sphere Location in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Repair the Ancient Sphere – Where to Find Crafting Station

Crafting Station Map Location for A Rift in Time
Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

You must interact with the Crafting Station near your Eternity Isle house (by The Overlook and The Ruins.)

Crafting Station in Disney Dreamlight Valley A Rift in Time
Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Next, go to the Functional Items section and craft the Ancient Sphere for the DDV The Secrets of Eternity quest.

On the left side of the Ancient Gate, you should see a receptacle, which you can interact with to place the sphere. An ‘Investigate’ interaction will appear near the doorway, allowing you to go deeper into Eternity Isle.

Talk to Jafar at the Hologram Station

Finding Jafar Hologram Station in Disney Dreamlight Valley The Secrets of Eternity Isle
Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Once you enter the new area, you must approach the Hologram Station by the Courtyard’s broken bridge. Jafar will reward you with a pickaxe, a tool required for the following mission: The Flying Metal Nuisance.

With these steps out of the way, you’ll now conclude The Secrets of Eternity Isle quest for the Ancient Gate and Ancient Spheres objectives. If you want to discover more Disney Dreamlight Valley content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to get Jack Skellington.

Related Posts

About the author

Kristina Ebanez

Kristina is a Staff Writer and has been with Twinfinite for more than a year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands.

More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Comments