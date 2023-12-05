How to Get Jack Skellington in Disney Dreamlight Valley

What’s this? What’s this? Jack Skellington is here! Yes, you heard that right: the spooky season has started early in DDV’s new winter update. So, to help you find the great Pumpkin King, we’ll show you how to unlock Jack Skellington in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to Unlock Jack Skellington in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The only way to get Jack Skellington in Disney Dreamlight Valley is by locating all four Matryoshka Dolls. These items will be randomly scattered around the realm, but you can check out our How to Find Matryoshka Dolls guide to help you with the search. They will appear on the ground, surrounded by DDV’s standard sparkling effect:

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Once you collect one of the Matryoshka Dolls, you can speak to Merlin, who will tell you about a character’s arrival (hint, hint, Jack Skellington.) Then, you can use all four of them at the Forgotten Lands with the Halloween Tree. To give you an idea, you can look around this area to locate the tree (though it may not spawn in the same place):

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

It may be challenging to locate the Halloween Tree due to the dimly lit ambiance of the Forgotten Lands. Just do your best to look for light-brown colored bark that looks slightly different from the others (unless you have replaced the items in this location.) It will also have a Jack-o’-lantern symbol on it, which will illuminate once you place a Matryoshka Doll.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

When you place all four, you should receive a notification indicating that you’ve unlocked Jack Skellington in Disney Dreamlight Valley. However, players must pay 5,000 Star Coins to obtain his home after they speak with him.

Those who want to advance further in Jack Skellington’s questline must progress to Level 2 with him. It should be reasonably easy to achieve this feat by simply talking to or giving him a gift. One trick I like to use is to gift the characters with flowers since it almost instantly levels up their Friendship Level without sacrificing other high-valued items.

Now that you know how to get Jack Skellington in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can learn about more ways to level up Friendship Levels fast to maximize your relationship with him. Be sure to also check out the relevant links below to view more DDV content.