Where to Find & Use Matryoshka Dolls in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you’ve been exploring the new features of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s full release, you may have stumbled across some mysterious dolls. However, since they can be challenging to locate, we’re here to show you where to find and use the Matryoshka Dolls.

All Matryoshka Dolls Locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

While the Matryoshka Dolls randomly spawn on your map, you can try to look around the following locations to narrow down your search:

Plaza

Glade of Trust

Peaceful Meadow

Dazzle Beach

Sunlit Plateau

Unfortunately, there isn’t a precise location for the Matryoshka Dolls in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but I have noticed some common areas between other players. For example, one of the dolls (in my case, two items) seem to spawn near the fountain at the plaza:

Another common place to find the Matryoshka Dolls is at the Glade of Trust, near the entrance to Peaceful Meadow.

Keep in mind that it won’t always appear in these destinations, so you may want to try another area if you aren’t seeing it there. Depending on your game file, there may also be more locations not listed above around the Valley.

You must collect four Matryoshka Dolls to satisfy the Something Comes A’Knocking quest. In return, players must use them to trigger Jack Skellington’s arrival.

How to Use Matryoshka Dolls in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To use the Matryoshka Dolls, you must travel to the Forgotten Lands to locate a tree similar to the one presented in The Nightmare Before Christmas. Like the dolls, the Halloween Tree’s location will vary, so you’ll need to be on the lookout for a stump with a Jack-o’-lantern (light brown colored stump.) Once you interact with it, it will illuminate the pumpkin, making it easier to see:

Players must place the four Matryoshka Dolls in the Halloween Tree (one by one.) After you’ve done this, Jack Skellington will appear, and you can start setting up his home to begin his latest quests. But if you don’t have enough cash, you can check out our How to Make Star Coins Fast guide to unlock his home immediately.

Players must place the four Matryoshka Dolls in the Halloween Tree (one by one.) After you've done this, Jack Skellington will appear, and you can start setting up his home to begin his latest quests. But if you don't have enough cash, you can check out our How to Make Star Coins Fast guide to unlock his home immediately.