Disney Dreamlight Valley A Prince in Disguise Quest Guide

You’ll need to be a couples counselor for this quest. Belle and Beast had an argument and it’s up to you to be the mediator and help these two reconcile and get back together. Here’s our guide on how to successfully complete the A Prince in Disguise quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

A Prince in Disguise Disney Dreamlight Valley Guide

After their argument, neither Belle nor Beast won’t come back to the village in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The Beast is still unsure of what to do and he doesn’t plan on coming back before apologizing to Belle. Your task is to help him feel confident again and to apologize to the love of his life.

He wants to make amends to Belle with a gift because he lost his temper while arguing with her and now he feels guilty about it.

In order to find a perfect gift, the Beast needs the Enchanted Mirror which is locked away. Another problem is that the key is broken into three pieces hidden around the castle. Lumiere gave him riddles to recover the hidden pieces, but the Beast can’t figure them out without your help.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Key Pieces Locations Disney Dreamlight Valley

Key pieces are not in visible places but don’t worry, we’ll give you hints on how to do just that. The locations are in different places around the castle, but if you successfully solve Lumiere’s riddles, it won’t be a problem finding them. Remember that you’ll need your Royal Tools to access each piece.

Key Piece Location One

Lumiere will give you the following clue for the location of the first key piece in A Prince in Disguise quest.

Hidden in a hot place.

The clue reveals that the first piece is in a fireplace. Head to the library where you’ll find the fireplace. Basically, all you have to do is to use your Royal Watering Can on the fireplace and the key piece will pop out for you to collect it.

Key Piece Location Two

You will get a rather mysterious clue from Lumier in a riddle that will help you find the second missing piece of the key.

Hidden in a place where silence roars

Step out of the West Wing of the castle and bring out your Royal Pickaxe. You’ll see a lion statue on your left side. Use the pickaxe on it and you will find the second key piece hidden in the lion’s chest.

Key Piece Location Three

For the third and final key piece in Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s A Prince in Disguise quest, Lumier will give you another clue.

Hidden in a thorny place

Head out to the castle’s garden. Find the center of the maze made of bushes, where the roses are located. Bring out your Royal Shovel and dig out the third key piece.

Once you’ve collected all of the pieces, go back to the Beast and give them to him to assemble it. He’ll then ask you to bring him the Enchanted Mirror from the locked storage chest. The mirror will do its magic and show you Belle looking at scattered pages of her handwriting. The Beast will then suggest making her a Book Kit as a gift, so she can keep all of her work in one place.

How To Make Book Kit Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Book Kit is the perfect gift that the Beast can give to Belle and apologize in the process. The thing is that you’ll have to craft the Book Kit back in the village for him. You’ll need four items for that.

20x Fiber;

Feather;

Empty Vial;

3x Purple Falling Penstemon.

Once you obtain all the necessary materials, go to the Crafting Station and make the Book Kit. Leave the village and go back to the Beast to talk to him. He’s now ready to apologize to Belle but is still very nervous about the way he looks and he’ll need his grooming supplies.

Find Beast’s Grooming Supplies in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Your task is to find grooming supplies for the Beast so he can arrange himself the way he wants for Belle. There are three items in total to find, but luckily, they are all located inside the castle.

Beast’s Brush Location

Head to the West Wing of the castle. Behind the front doors, there is a chest. Open the chest and collect the Beast’s Brush.

Princely Cologne Location

The Beast wants to smell nice for his reunion with Belle and for that, he needs his cologne. It’s a relatively easy task since the Princely Cologne is located on the end table by the Enchanted Canvas. You will locate it easily since the Beast is standing right next to it.

Princely Shampoo Location

The final item from Beast’s grooming kit is his shampoo. The Princely Shampoo is to be found on the end table by the bathtub, in the back of the room. Collect it and you’re ready to go.

Head back to the Beast. Once he’s ready, follow him to the garden where Belle is waiting. Witness the apology and their conversation and after that, Belle wants to talk to you.

How To Bring Belle and Beast to the Village Disney Dreamlight Valley

Belle is very grateful for your help but has another favor to ask you. She would like to bring the Beast to the village for new adventures, but they need a place to live, and that’s where you come in.

You’ll first need to pay Scrooge 20.000 Star Coins to build a new castle for the couple. Once it’s done, place Beast’s Castle into the village and welcome Belle to their new home.

The Beast is still not convinced that he should live in the village because he is worried that the people won’t accept him. For that purpose, Belle gives you a note to deliver to him. After you bring him the message, the Beast will be convinced and accept to visit the village.

When the Beast joins Belle, they become residents of the village. Give them a warm welcome and start building your friendship with the two of them.

You’ve become quite a matchmaker after completing this mission in Disney Dreamlight Valley, haven’t you? It was certainly an honorable task, in which you reconciled an epic couple and a synonym for love that knows no boundaries. Long live love, long live the Beast and Belle!