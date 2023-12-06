Guides

How to Make Ranch Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Bon Appétit!

Ranch Salad recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Image Source: Twinfinite via Gameloft

As you already know, you’re in charge of making your own meals in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Among a number of dishes, there’s an interesting recipe if you’d like to eat a salad. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to make Ranch Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Ranch Salad Recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot from Disney Dreamlight Valley
Image Source: Gameloft

Ranch Salad is a 5 Star Meal Recipe. It requires specific ingredients you’ll need to collect if you want to make this salad for yourself. Here is the list of ingredients for Ranch Salad.

  • 1 Lettuce
  • 1 Corn
  • 1 Onion
  • 1 Tomato
  • 1 Bell Pepper

After you gather all of the necessary ingredients, go to a cooking station and place the collected vegetables and fruits into the pot. Of course, don’t forget you’ll need one piece of coal to start the cooking process.

Where To Find Ingredients for Ranch Salad Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you are having trouble finding all the necessary ingredients for the Ranch Salad recipe, here are all the locations and places you’ll find them. They are available for purchase in several Goofy’s Stalls around the map.

  • Lettuce Seeds can be bought in Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow
  • Corn is available for purchase in Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach
  • Onion Seeds can be obtained in Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor
  • Tomato Seeds are in stock at Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach
  • Bell Peppers are available in Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor

Eating the Ranch Salad will gain you 714 energy, which is actually a modest amount of energy considering that the dish costs 396 Star Coins. So our advice for you, in order to avoid needless spending, is to wait for the Friendship Quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley or until one of the characters directly asks for a Ranch Salad. The upside of this recipe is that it requires simple ingredients available in the early stage of the game.

In Disney’s Dreamlight Valley, there are many dishes and just as many recipes. Choose your favorite recipe, find the ingredients, and enjoy wonderful dishes!

