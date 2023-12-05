How to Make the Ratatouille Recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

During your adventures in Disney Dreamlight Valley, Remy will need you to make his famous dish for his restaurant. We’ll help you with this endeavor by showing the Ratatouille recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Ratatouille Recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley, Explained

To make the Ratatouille recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must place the following ingredients in the cooking pot:

Tomato

Basil/Oregano

Eggplant

Onion

Zucchini

When you enter Remy’s realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll participate in a series of tasks that involve making dishes at the character’s restaurant. At first, Remy will guide you on what ingredients you’ll need to use, differing from his instruction for the Ratatouille recipe.

After you’ve cooked up the Ratatouille recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley, place the meal on the Serving Hatch. As a result, you will finish Remy’s quest in his world and be able to unlock him in your universe by putting his house anywhere on the map. Moreover, you can participate in additional missions for the character and help him open up his restaurant in the Valley.

Those who don’t have enough cash to open Remy’s establishment can check out our guide on How to Get Star Coins Fast to learn more efficient money-saving methods. We’ve also discovered a few useful ways to increase Friendship Levels quickly to reach Remy’s maximum rank in an instant.

If you get the chance to open Remy’s restaurant, you can get more recipes for your collection when you try out different ingredients with the little chef. WALL-E can help you out with resources using his handy garden.

We hope this guide helps you make the Ratatouille recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Before you go, you can explore additional content about the game by checking out the relevant links below and viewing other guides, including our list of all recipes.