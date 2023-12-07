How to Get Tropical Wood in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Tropical Wood is a very valuable resource used for quests, gifts, and the crafting of furniture. Wood in general is of vital importance for crafting. Here is our guide on how to find Tropical Wood in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where To Find Tropical Wood in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To obtain Tropical Wood in Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time, you’ll need to go to the Grasslands area of the Wild Tangle on Eternity Isle. Keep in mind that Grasslands are the only area where you can find this valuable resource.

Image Source: Gameloft

Grasslands is actually the first area you unlock after you repair the bridge in “The Sands in the Hourglass” quest. It’s a large area that spreads all the way to the waterfall where you find Rapunzel.

Once you get there, search for the bases of trees in order to find the Tropical Wood on the ground. Look for areas with a lot of trees. There is a chance there are multiple Tropical Woods on a single tree, depending on the tree size.

The easiest way to spot them while searching for this valuable wood is to look for orange-brown sticks that are usually located on the ground. Keep in mind that, like every other harvestable item in Disney Dreamlight Valley, Tropical Wood will respawn every few minutes.

There is a large number of furniture and items that require Tropical Wood as an ingredient for crafting. Here is the list of them.

Shallow Orange Basket

Tropical Wood Floor

Papasan Swing Chair

Leafy Trellis’

There is also another way you could try if you are in desperate need of some more Tropical Wood. Simply plant some more Jungle Trees. You can do that by opening the Furniture tab, looking for the Trees category, and choosing how many trees you want to plant.

Note that this won’t guarantee that the Tropical Wood will spawn every time under the trees you’ve added, but nonetheless, it may give you a chance for some extra stocks of this resource. Again, strive to plant trees as big as possible, because the larger the tree is, the greater the chances are you’ll be able to collect more Tropical Wood.

Try one of the methods listed above so you can always craft essential items when needed and always have some extra Tropical Wood in your inventory while playing Disney Dreamlight Valley. Our advice is, if you are waiting for the wood to respawn, go do a side quest or some other activities in the meantime because the respawning process can sometimes take up to 10-15 minutes.

That’s all there us to know about getting Tropical Wood in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Check out more guides on the new update below.