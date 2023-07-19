Is Disney Dreamlight Valley Multiplayer? Answered

Developed by Gameloft, Disney Dreamlight Valley is pretty much a dream come true for any Disney fan who’s always wanted a farming or life sim with their favorite characters. And of course, being able to experience that with friends would just make it better. Here’s what you need to know about the multiplayer functionality in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Is There Multiplayer in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

As of right now, Disney Dreamlight Valley only has one multiplayer feature with the DreamSnaps challenge, but there will be more updates for the mechanic in late 2023. You can see a hint about the game’s multiplayer functionality in the roadmap, as well as future plans for new characters and tools.

Although there aren’t many multiplayer options, you can still participate in DreamSnaps, a community photo challenge that runs on a voting system. All you need to do is snap a picture with the required items of the weekly event and submit your creation to claim rewards. Once the challenge is done, you can start voting on other players’ designs, where the top five designers can earn Moonstones and additional items.

But, if you want to experience Disney Dreamlight Valley with friends or family, the feature may be unlocked at a later time. There’s no exact date on when multiplayer will be included in the game, but we’ll keep you updated as more info comes our way.

In the meantime, though, this is still very much a fun single-player experience that you can enjoy on your own. There are plenty of items to collect and lots of iconic Disney characters to interact with on your journey.

That’s all you need to know about multiplayer in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While here, be sure to check out the relevant links below to discover more tips and tricks for your journey, including how to earn Star Coins fast.