How to Get Vanellope von Schweetz in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Wreck-It Ralph’s Vanellope von Schweetz has raced her way into the valley, showcasing an all-new set of quests and a candy-themed house. However, like all the characters, you must complete a series of tasks to unlock her appearance in the realm. So, if you are wondering how to get Vanellope von Schweetz, here’s everything you need to do for this new resident.

First, you must speak to Scrooge McDuck to begin the Haunting of Dreamlight Valley and then go to Dream Castle to meet Vanellope von Schweetz. You can find her on the top floor near the Mickey statue:

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

You’ll then unlock the DreamSnaps feature, where players must complete a photo challenge with the tagged materials. As per the instructions of the challenge in the Events tab, you must have five Playful and Familiar objects within your picture to satisfy the requirements. You can easily find these items by switching the Requirements tab on the Furniture section.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

After this, players can start setting up the scene and take a picture with all the objects in the background (just be sure to take it from a considerable distance.) You can check to see if you have the correct resources by selecting the ‘DreamSnaps’ feature at the bottom left of the screen.

Then, you can return to Dream Castle to begin placing Vanellope’s house in Dreamlight Valley, which will cost 4,000 Star Coins to unlock.

Now that you know how to unlock Vanellope von Schweetz, you can learn about the rest of the cast by checking our list of all characters.