Anime Simulator Codes (August 2024)

Many legendary anime series are woven into this fantastic Roblox title. Use all the info that you’ll get along the way, complete as many quests as possible, improve your beloved fighter with numerous items, and unleash their full potential with a bit of help from Anime Simulator codes.

All Anime Simulator Codes List

Anime Simulator Codes (Working)

Auras : 2k Gems and 15 minutes of Training Boost

: 2k Gems and 15 minutes of Training Boost oneMillionVisits : 1k Gems and 2 Reroll Tokens

: 1k Gems and 2 Reroll Tokens subtokelvingts : 1k Coins

: 1k Coins starcodekelvin : 1k Gems

: 1k Gems thanks40k : Reroll Tokens and 1 hour of Training Boost

: Reroll Tokens and 1 hour of Training Boost bickboi : 1k Gems

: 1k Gems thanks20k : 1k Gems, 1.5k Coins, and Reroll Tokens

: 1k Gems, 1.5k Coins, and Reroll Tokens animesimulator : 2 Reroll Tokens

: 2 Reroll Tokens discord50k : 1.5 Gems and 1 hour of Training Boost

: 1.5 Gems and 1 hour of Training Boost pebblelee : Lee Pet

: Lee Pet group100k: 1.5 Gems and 1 hour of Training Boost

Anime Simulator Codes (Expired)

boost

thanks10k

release

blackbeard

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Simulator

If you want to redeem Anime Simulator codes fast, pay attention to our guide below:

Launch Anime Simulator on Roblox. Click the three-line button on the left side of your screen. Hit the blue bird icon. Insert your code (or copy and paste it from this article) in the Enter Code Here text box. Hit the Redeem button and enjoy your freebies!

