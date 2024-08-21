Anime Simulator Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 21, 2024
Checked for codes!
Many legendary anime series are woven into this fantastic Roblox title. Use all the info that you’ll get along the way, complete as many quests as possible, improve your beloved fighter with numerous items, and unleash their full potential with a bit of help from Anime Simulator codes.
All Anime Simulator Codes List
Anime Simulator Codes (Working)
- Auras: 2k Gems and 15 minutes of Training Boost
- oneMillionVisits: 1k Gems and 2 Reroll Tokens
- subtokelvingts: 1k Coins
- starcodekelvin: 1k Gems
- thanks40k: Reroll Tokens and 1 hour of Training Boost
- bickboi: 1k Gems
- thanks20k: 1k Gems, 1.5k Coins, and Reroll Tokens
- animesimulator: 2 Reroll Tokens
- discord50k: 1.5 Gems and 1 hour of Training Boost
- pebblelee: Lee Pet
- group100k: 1.5 Gems and 1 hour of Training Boost
Anime Simulator Codes (Expired)
- boost
- thanks10k
- release
- blackbeard
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Simulator
If you want to redeem Anime Simulator codes fast, pay attention to our guide below:
- Launch Anime Simulator on Roblox.
- Click the three-line button on the left side of your screen.
- Hit the blue bird icon.
- Insert your code (or copy and paste it from this article) in the Enter Code Here text box.
- Hit the Redeem button and enjoy your freebies!
If you would like to test your skills in other popular Roblox games with many gifts, feel free to check out our dedicated Roblox Codes section here on Twinfinite!
Published: Aug 21, 2024 08:30 am