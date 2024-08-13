Anime Boxing Simulator Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 13, 2024 We added new codes!

This game is all about hitting mobs and bosses with your mighty fists to gain Gems, which you can use to summon powerful champions to be your companions and join you in the fight. However, you can obtain Gems much more easily—via Anime Boxing Simulator codes.

All Anime Boxing Simulator Codes List

Active Anime Boxing Simulator Codes

Dungeon : 5 Hunter Cards and 5 Wizard Cards (New)

: 5 Hunter Cards and 5 Wizard Cards Update2 : 2 Damage Potions, 2 Power Potions, 2 Luck Potions, 45 Champion Capsules, and 40 Talent Tokens (New)

: 2 Damage Potions, 2 Power Potions, 2 Luck Potions, 45 Champion Capsules, and 40 Talent Tokens 1klikes : Luck Potion, 10 Champion Capsules, and 5 Talent Tokens (New)

: Luck Potion, 10 Champion Capsules, and 5 Talent Tokens sorryshutdown2 : Damage Potion, Power Potion, Gems Potion, Luck Potion, and 20 Champion Capsules (New)

: Damage Potion, Power Potion, Gems Potion, Luck Potion, and 20 Champion Capsules sorrydelay : 2 Luck Potions, 2 Power Potions, 2 Damage Potions, 2 Gems Potions, 60 Champion Capsules, and 100 Talent Tokens (New)

: 2 Luck Potions, 2 Power Potions, 2 Damage Potions, 2 Gems Potions, 60 Champion Capsules, and 100 Talent Tokens ByeHerobrine : Power Potion and 10 Champion Capsules (New)

: Power Potion and 10 Champion Capsules 5000likes : Damage Potion, Power Potion, 25 Champion Capsules, and 20 Talent Tokens (New)

: Damage Potion, Power Potion, 25 Champion Capsules, and 20 Talent Tokens release: 100 Gems and 50 Power (New)

Expired Anime Boxing Simulator Codes

summer

Miniupdt

sorryshutdown

shutdown

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Boxing Simulator

This will only take a few seconds of your time, so take a look at the guide below and learn how to redeem Anime Boxing Simulator codes like a champ:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Anime Boxing Simulator in Roblox. Press the shop button on the left side. Scroll down or click the blue bird icon in the bottom-right corner to get to the Codes section. Type a code into the text field. Click Redeem to obtain goodies.

