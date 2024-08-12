Demon Training Simulator Codes – New Update (August 2024)

Updated: August 12, 2024
Are you looking for Demon Training Simulator codes? Well, you’re in the right place then! We’ve collected them all and sorted them in a neat list just below. Also, we’ve included instructions on how to redeem them, as finding the menu in-game can be challenging. So, let’s dive straight in, shall we?
All Active Demon Training Simulator Codes
- TANJIROU: 10K Power (New)
- DEMON10K: 6K Power
- DS9K: 5K Power
- 8000DEMON: 4 Gem Potions
- 7000DEMON: 3K Power
- 6KSLAYER: 2K Power
- 5KDEMON: 2 Gem Potions
- 4P5KDEMON: 2 Gem Potions
- SLAYER4K: 2 Gem Potions
- 3P5KDEMON: 2 Gem Potions
- 3000LOVE: 2 HP Potions
- 2P5KUPS: 2 Power Potions
- UPVOTES2K: 100 Gems
- UPVOTES1500: 2 Speed Potions
- 1KUPVOTES: 3 Gem Potions
- HALFTHOUSAND: 1 HP Potion
- THANKYOU: 1 Power Potion
- POINTS: 1 HP Potion
- GROUPREWARD: 2.5K Power
- PET: Dog Pet
- WELCOME: 100 Power
Expired Demon Training Simulator Codes
- There are no expired codes at the moment.
How to Redeem Codes in Demon Training Simulator
- Open Demon Training Simulator on Roblox.
- Click on Follow Boost in the bottom left (blue icon).
- Type your code into the input field at the bottom.
- Click on Redeem to claim the bonuses.
What if a Code Isn’t Working?
- Double-check your spelling: Codes for DTS aren’t case-sensitive, but they can be hard to spell. To avoid spelling errors, copy-paste the codes instead.
- Check if you already claimed the code: You can claim each code only once per account.
- Check if the code is expired: Codes for DTS rarely expire, though there is still a chance that the devs will disable some in the future.
How to Get More Demon Training Simulator Codes
The best place to search for codes is the 86 Games Discord server. It has a designated codes channel where the developers post lists that include all the active codes. However, these lists aren’t always complete, and there is a chance that they will miss some that are still working. So, if you want the most up-to-date and complete list out there at your disposal, bookmarking this post instead is the way to go.
That does it for our list of codes for the Demon Training Simulator Roblox experience. To get codes for other popular titles, visit the Roblox section on our website. There, you’ll also find tier lists, progression guides, and other tips and tricks, including ones for Anime Defenders, Anime Odyssey, and Spin 4 Lims.
