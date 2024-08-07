Spin 4 Lims Codes – Beta Release (August 2024)

Updated: August 7, 2024 We got some codes!

Recommended Videos

S4L is one of those games where you can get super cool UGCs with minimal effort. However, getting just one Limited Token can often take more than 500 spins, which translates to 500 minutes of in-game time! Now, you won’t have to wait that long, as the codes we listed below won’t only get you spins but also other resources that are essential in Spin 4 Lims.

All Active Spin 4 Lims Codes

Like1500 : 50 Spins (New)

: 50 Spins 3k35k : 30 Spins

: 30 Spins Code123: 123 Coins

Expired Spin 4 Lims Codes

100Likes

250Likes

500Likes

750Likes

1000Likes

How to Redeem Codes in Spin 4 Lims

Image Source: VOEW’s Games via Twinfinite Image Source: VOEW’s Games via Twinfinite Image Source: VOEW’s Games via Twinfinite

Open Spin 4 Lims on Roblox. Click on Codes all the way to the left. Type your code into the input field. Click on Redeem to claim the code and get the loot.

Related Article: Dragon Ball RNG Codes

Why Is My Code Not Working?

Generally, Spin 4 Lims won’t give you any feedback when redeeming a code. The only way you’ll know that the redemption worked is by seeing your Coins/Spins counter change. However, there are three issues that occur most often:

Spelling errors : Codes for this experience can be tricky to spell as they often mix letters and numbers. If you want to avoid these errors, copy-paste the codes instead.

: Codes for this experience can be tricky to spell as they often mix letters and numbers. If you want to avoid these errors, copy-paste the codes instead. Expired codes : The developers often remove codes without any notice. So, it’s best you claim any code you find right away.

: The developers often remove codes without any notice. So, it’s best you claim any code you find right away. Already claimed codes: You can claim each code only once per account.

How to Get More Spin 4 Lims Codes

If you want to look for codes yourself, then your best bet is the in-game Codes board and the VOEW’s Marketplace Discord server. However, neither of them contains a complete list of working codes, and digging through Discord for the few that are available is a huge time sink. So, the best move is to bookmark this post instead and just revisit it whenever you need more currency.

Anyway, that is all we have on S4L codes and how to redeem them in-game. If you need codes for other experiences, be sure to check out the Roblox section on our website.

Also, if you want to try another game where you can earn UGCs, I recommend AFK For UGC. It’s basically the same as S4L, though the items there might suit your taste more.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy