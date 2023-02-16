How to Get Free Moonstones in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Earn some magical rewards!
Besides Star Coins, Moonstones are another currency that can unlock exclusive rewards from the Star Path and the latest Item Shop feature. But, if you are here, you are probably wondering, how do you get free Moonstones in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Here’s everything you need to know about this mechanic.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Free Moonstones Guide
To get free Moonstones in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can do one of the following techniques:
- Search for blue chests.
- Check your mailbox.
- Complete Dreamlight Duties.
For the first method, you can look around for randomly generated blue chests around the valley, which typically have about 10 Moonstones. But it should be noted that only a few will spawn each day, so you’ll need to unlock them to claim more of them gradually.
Alternatively, players can check their mailbox at their house since Gameloft will sometimes reward players with an abundance of items, including the Founder’s Pack Base Game gift. You can also finish Dreamlight Duties, like getting rid of Night Thorns and planting vegetables, to get a Moonstones pack in the Star Path. Of course, these tasks will take some time, but at least you can still get them for free.
That does it for our guide on how to get free Moonstones in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to get Olaf.
