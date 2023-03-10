One of the best SMGs you can use.

The Vaznev-9K has featured prominently in the metas of both MW2 and Warzone 2 since they launched. It remains the professional SMG of choice in the annual installment and one of the most picked SMGs in the battle royale. But what’s the best Vaznev-9K loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 right now? Here’s what you need to know.

Best Vaznev-9K Warzone 2 Loadout

Warzone 2’s Season Two update nerfed some of the most-used weapons from Season One, with the Vaznev among those to get weakened. However, while the Fennec and RPK were heavily weakened, the Vaznev received a modest nerf. As a result, it’s still one of the top three best-performing SMGs in Warzone 2, capable of keeping you in any gunfight up close.

For an SMG, the Vaznev doesn’t fire especially quickly, so our chosen attachments seek to negate that weakness by improving handling, accuracy and range. There’s also some recoil players will need to master, hence us opting for an underbarrel attachment. With this loadout, you’ll be perfectly set to win close to medium-range engagements, provided you can hit your shots well:

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Stock: FT TAC-Elite Stock

The 45-Round Mag is also important, especially in larger team games like Trios and Quads. Because of the Vaznev’s clean iron sights, there’s no real need to equip an optic.

You will need a longer-range weapon in your back pocket, like a LMG or Sniper Rifle., which is why the Vaznev-9K is fast being considered one of the meta SMGs in the game.

Activision via Twinfinite

Best Vaznev-9K Modern Warfare 2 Loadout

In MW2, you can drop the larger magazine and the stock that helps with recoil. Instead, you can speed up your ADS and improve your mobility by sticking with the default 30 Round Mags and using the Otrezat Stock.

Similarly, we’re swapping out the XTEN RR-40 Muzzle for the Bruen Pendulum, aiding recoil to a greater degree and losing the sound suppression, which is less important in multiplayer because of the absence of CoD’s traditional minimap system. Our full recommended setup is as follows:

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Barrel: KAS-1 381mm

With that attached, your Vaznev is quick enough and powerful enough to keep up with the rigours of fast-paced respawn multiplayer.

There you have it, that’s all you need to know about the best Vaznev-9K loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. These could shift as the games’ metas do, so be sure to check back soon!

