Steam Might Have Finally Found Its Successor to Among Us

For a while, Among Us was the “it game,” and the internet couldn’t get enough. It seems, despite the new Hide and Seek mode and recent VR version, that its popularity has continued to wane. In that gap, a new champion of social deduction games has arisen, and its name is Goose Goose Duck.

Goose Goose Duck is essentially the same game, and judging purely by Steam screenshots, it’s easy to see the inspirations that developer Gaggle Studios took in making it. A majority of the party are geese with several secret ducks among them.

Among Us arrived in November 2018 but didn’t hit it big until August and September 2020. At that point, it topped out at its all-time high of 447,476 players, according to SteamDB. In comparison with that, Goose Goose Duck was released in October 2021 and began its ascent to the top of Steam’s most-played back in November.

Goose Goose Duck (@ggd_game) is rapidly growing in player base, in a similar effect to Among Us.



Today it peaked at over 560,000 concurrent players on Steam.https://t.co/P34BpjeRac — SteamDB (@SteamDB) January 5, 2023

The game hit a peak of 563,677 on Jan. 5, 2023, reaching a higher number than Among Us did when it rocketed up the charts.

For perspective, when Goose Goose Duck was hitting these numbers, Among Us was reaching not far over 10,000 players. Only time will tell if the graph seen on SteamDB will flatten as Goose Goose Duck stays on top or if it will start to trend downward soon.

Among Us was recently seen in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, with the legendary Angela Lansbury attempting to explain the game to Benoit Blanc. Despite the massive number of viewers that have watched the new Rian Johnson mystery, that hasn’t translated into a renewed interest in the game.

