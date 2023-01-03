Netflix’s Hottest Murder Mystery Refuses to Die, Passing 90 Million Views in 10 Days

Image Source: Netflix via Twinfinite

For at least one person on this island, this is not a game

The newest Netflix murder mystery, Glass Onion, has officially surpassed 90 million views in 10 days since its release on the streaming platform. On top of that, the film has become the 10th most-watched Netflix movie of all time, with the expectation of reaching higher viewership numbers as time passes.

Although the theatrical release of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery wasn’t as successful, the film quickly gained unprecedented viewership with the Netflix launch during the holiday season. In return, the movie reached over 35 million views in the first two days, resulting in more in the days that followed.

‘GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY’ has become the 10th most watched Netflix film of all time.



Around 90 million households watched the film in its first 10 days.



Read our review: https://t.co/sUUca38XBv pic.twitter.com/JZ5aqgCLEJ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 3, 2023

Glass Onion continues on the journey of the beloved detective, Benoit Blanc, as he tries to solve a new homicide case at Miles Bron’s private island. In the past, fans have seen this character in the original installment, Knives Out, which also proved successful in the industry by earning a worldwide gross of over 300 million dollars.

Now that Glass Onion has become more popular on Netflix, fans are already anticipating Knives Out 3. Fortunately, the lovers of the whodunnit franchise can look forward to the third installment since the director of the series, Rian Johnson, has confirmed the next project. In an interview with Deadline, Johnson states, “Over the past couple of months, the most exciting creative thing to me right now is that third movie. And so, I think I’m going to hop right into it.”

Furthermore, the famous director wants Knives Out 3 to be different from the original, allowing fans to unravel unique mysteries with his modern take on this classic genre. We could also see Matt Berry in the following cast of the series due to a Twitter post showcasing Johnson’s admiration for the actor.

For now, we’ll have to see if Glass Onion can gain more traction in the future, especially with viewership from newcomers to the franchise and longtime fans who are watching the series over again to decipher hidden clues.

