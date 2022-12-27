Is Benoit Blanc Gay in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery? Answered

After the 2019’s Knives Out success, Glass Onion (AKA Knives Out 2) arrived on Netflix on Dec. 23, 2022, bringing back Rian Johnson, the director, and Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc. While it’s always fun to follow the detective in a new quest, the fans always wanted to know more about Blanc as a person seeing that he’s extremely enigmatic. This sequel might have some new facts to delight us, so if you’re wondering whether Benoit Blanc is gay in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, keep scrolling.

Does Benoit Blanc Have a Boyfriend in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery?

Yes, Benoit Blanc is indeed gay in Glass Onion and he lives with his boyfriend. Out of the many celebrity cameos in the second Knives Out installment, Hugh Grant as Benoit’s boyfriend, Phillip, might be one of the most awaited by fans who wish to know more about the detective’s private life. Besides hearing Grant’s voice in an early scene, later on, when Janelle Monáe’s character arrives at Blanc’s apartment looking for the detective, it’s Phillip who opens the door wearing a pink and green apron as he was baking while Blanc was in the bath. Thus, confirming they live together.

While this hint is pretty clear, Rian Johnson has confirmed the detective’s sexuality when asked by Insider if the scene that showed Benoit Blanc living with Phillip meant that the character was gay.

