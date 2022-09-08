Glass Onion: A Knives Out Trailer Teases a Devious New Island Murder Mystery

Image Source: Netflix via Twinfinite

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery trailer has debuted! Check out the teaser for the upcoming sequel!

After announcing the arrival of a teaser just yesterday, Netflix has officially debuted the trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. You can check out the new video and a brief plot synopsis for yourself right down below.

Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc is put on the case.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is the sequel to 2019’s hit Knives Out. The story follows master detective Benoit Blanc, portrayed by Daniel Craig, as he investigates the death of a patriarch whom belonged to wealthy family. The movie received critical acclaim, and Netflix jumped on the mystery bandwagon to secure the rights for two sequels.

The sequel sees the return of Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in another murder mystery, this time revolving around a mysterious death during a private getaway. Fans of the first film and its star-studded cast can expect this movie to follow suit, and you can see all of the big and important names that will be a part of the film below:

Jessica Henwick as Peg

Ethan Hawke (Character Name Unknown)

Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc

Edward Norton as Miles Bron

Kathryn Hahn as Claire Debella

Dave Bautista as Duke Cody

Madelyn Cline as Whiskey

Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay

Janelle Monáe as Cassandra Brand

Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel Toussaint

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will hit Netflix on Dec. 23, 2022. The sequel will also hit select theaters at some point in November.

