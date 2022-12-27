Netflix’s Latest Murder Mystery Is Killing It With Over 35 Million Views in Two Days

Image Source: Netflix

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery‘s Netflix release has become a massive success, with over 35 million households viewing the film in the first two days. The movie previously made its debut in September with a small theatrical release, but it didn’t do as well as its launch on the streaming service.

Although there hasn’t been much information about the gross amount of the theatrical release, Variety has reported that it only earned $15 million, despite a budget of $40 million. However, now that Netflix has released the movie, it could make up for this previous loss due to the immense viewership during the holiday season.

According to Netflix’s Top 10 statistics, Glass Onion has been watched for over 82 million hours since its initial launch, differing from the 25 million viewership of The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari, the second highest on the site’s list.

Like the original installment, the film became one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2022, primarily because it features many notable actors and actresses, such as Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, Janelle Monae as Andi Brand, Dave Bautista as Duke Cody, and many more. On top of that, the series is written and directed by the legendary Rian Johnson, who previously worked on Knives Out, Looper, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Only time will tell if Glass Onion will ever surpass its predecessor, but it does seem like the movie is on the verge of greatness thanks to the Netflix release.

