Sony Officially Confirms That PS5 Has Surpassed 30 Million Units

Image Source: Sony

You get a PlayStation 5! And you get a PlayStation 5! Everyone gets a PlayStation 5!

2023 has been good for Sony as they’ve just announced that the PS5 has sold more than 30 million units.

The Holiday season is always the time of the year when more video game consoles are sold, and this year has been no different. Sony has also announced that December 2022 was the biggest month ever in PS5 sales.

Furthermore, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), Jim Ryan, had another big announcement as he confirmed that PS5 availability will be significantly improved moving forward.

Since Sony started selling their latest console in 2020, the PS5 has been difficult to find worldwide, and the stock has always been limited, as the company suffered the consequences of a global chip shortage. Let’s hope this means gamers can finally buy the PS5 when they want to and not have to wait months to get one.

Although there are already some fun games on the platform, it looks like this might be a good time for buying a PS5, as this 2023 will bring a slew of big exclusives to PS5. Games like Forspoken, Horizon Call of the Mountain, Final Fantasy XVI, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will make all you PS5 owners out there very happy indeed.

In addition, there are a bunch of other non-exclusive video games coming to PS5 this year such as Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Like a Dragon: Ishin!, Hogwarts Legacy, Resident Evil 4 remake, and Star Wars: Jedi Survivor.

