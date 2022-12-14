Hogwarts Legacy Reveals Tons of Gameplay: Broom Flying, Gorgeous Open World, & Room of Requirement

Today Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment revealed a ton of gameplay of its upcoming Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy.

We start by taking a look at the brooms, that allow you to fly around in the open world. You can purchase different types of brooms and even upgrade them. Interestingly, there is a gauge that depletes only when you fly high above the ground. By customizing the broom, you can increase the distance at which the gauge starts depleting.

In the open world, you can find hamlets that involve both story content and gameplay. For instance, you can find opportunities to unlock inventory expansions, improve your ancient magic, or earn rare resources.

We also see the Onyx Hippogriff, which is a mount granted with pre-orders of the game. At some point in the story the open world is opened for you, and from that point, you can go anywhere, albeit some places may include harder challenges.

The seasons change with the progress of the main storyline and that reflects even within the school. For instance, Hogwarts is decorated for different holidays.

We take a look at combat in the Dark Arts Battle Arena which is included in the Deluxe Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition. It’s worth mentioning that the arena is simply a view to preview the dark arts, as they can be earned in the base game as well.

You can bring potions and plans that you grow in the Room of Requirement in combat, giving you advantages and helping you in battle. There are also Dueling Feats that encourage you to explore different styles of gameplay.

Lastly, we get to see the Room of Requirement, which is basically our home within Hogwarts. We can deeply customize it and even change the architecture. You can purchase furniture or even earn it as a reward during gameplay.

As mentioned above, you can grow plants and brew potions. You can identify gear and enchant it to customize its properties. You can also transmogrify it to apply a certain look to outfits with a different look.

The ingredients used to do enchant gear come from beasts that you can rescue in the open world. You can raise, name, feed, and even pet them and you can customize their space as well, including tools and even a toy box to play with your beasts.

You can watch it below, alongside the previous video of the series showing more of Hogwarts itself.

Hogwarts Legacy releases on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Feb. 10, 2023, on PS4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023, while fans of the Wizarding World on the Nintendo Switch will get the game last and will have to wait until July 25, 2023.