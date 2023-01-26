PSA: Hi-Fi Rush Actually Isn’t Available on Every Xbox Console

Image Source: Tango Gameworks

The latest game from Tango Gameworks, Hi-Fi Rush, promises to be a feast for the senses with its unique blend of combo-driven brawling and rhythmic gameplay. There’s just one caveat; only Xbox Series X|S and PC players can experience the thrill of fighting to the beat and exploring its cel-shaded world.

Let’s take a closer look at the game, quickly examine the impact of platform exclusivity on the industry, and why it’s unfortunate that not all players can join Chai’s journey to becoming a rockstar. Xbox One users lament, for Hi-Fi Rush actually isn’t available on every Xbox console.

Can You Play Hi-Fi Rush on Xbox One?

Xbox and Bethesda’s Developer Direct showcase recently revealed a new IP, Hi-Fi Rush, developed by Tango Gameworks, the studio behind The Evil Within. The game is an arcadey-brawler with an emphasis on its music — designed to have gameplay flow around its soundtrack. Players control Chai, a would-be rockstar who fights a robotics company in sync with the beat. The game’s style features cel-shaded graphics, non-stop humor, and a mix of licensed and original music.

Platform exclusivity in the gaming industry can be a bit of a conundrum; like trying to choose between flavors of ice cream. On the one hand, exclusivity can drive sales for a specific console or platform as players flock to get their mitts on the hottest new title. But on the other hand, it can also limit the reach of a game: only a select few will get to experience it. This is more of what we are seeing with Hi-Fi Rush, and it is something of a tragedy that more players won’t have access to this experience.

Consumers are often forced to choose a side, like a gamer version of the age-old Coke vs. Pepsi debate. As for developers, it can be a tricky balancing act, trying to make the most of the opportunities exclusivity presents while not limiting the potential audience for their game. So, in a nutshell: it can be a sweet deal for some, but for others, it can be a bitter pill to swallow.

As far as streamers are concerned, they can rest easy as the game features an alternate audio mode that keeps the soundtrack legal during broadcasts. Hi-Fi Rush is available for download on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC through the Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store, Steam, and Game Pass.

This is a departure from Tango Gameworks’ usual style, as they are known for creating darker and moodier titles like Ghostwire: Tokyo. Instead, Hi-Fi Rush offers a more upbeat and light-hearted gaming experience, perfect for those looking for something different. This is despite the sad fact that Hi-Fi Rush actually isn’t available on every Xbox console.

