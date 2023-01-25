Is Hi-Fi Rush on Xbox Game Pass? How To Play Hi-Fi Rush for Free

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Tango Game Works

Hi-Fi Rush came on the scene out of nowhere during the Jan. 25 Developer Direct with high-speed rhythm action. Then to crank things up a bit, it was announced that the game was getting shadow-dropped after the presentation. It’s certainly an exciting early announcement during a stream, but it leaves a few big questions like is Hi-Fi Rush available on Xbox Games Pass and is it free to play?

Is Hi-Fi Rush on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, Hi-Fi Rush launched on Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass for PC on Jan. 25, 2023. New and existing subscribers can access the game immediately following a download. It’s also available to purchase for Xbox and PC players via the Windows Store or Steam. Prices will of course vary dependent on your region.

On top of that, there’s a Deluxe Edition of the game that includes some extra costumes, a guitar skin, and more. This can be purchased when you first pick up the game or it can be added on for players who originally bought the standard game on the store or downloaded it via Game Pass.

How to Play Hi-Fi Rush for Free

As of right now, there’s no way to play Hi-Fi Rush for free. Technically, you can get it on Game Pass without paying any additional cost, but it’s still not exactly free since the subscription service is only available to those paying a monthly fee.

While not completely free, players who subscribe to Game Pass Ultimate or Game Pass for PC for the first time will only pay $1 for the first month. After that first month, the cost will increase to $9.99 (PC) or $14.99 (Ultimate) per month depending upon the service subscribed to.

That’s all there is to know about the questions is Hi-Fi Rush available on Xbox Games Pass and is it free to play? Hopefully, everyone finds a way to play the game that works best for them to enjoy its heart-pounding rhythm-based action.

