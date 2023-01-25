What Time Does Hi-Fi Rush Release on Xbox Game Pass & PC

Image Source: Tango Gameworks

In an extremely shocking surprise from the Xbox Developer Direct live stream, Hi-Fi Rush from Tango Gameworks is being released the same day it’s been revealed. While usually, these reveals mean the game is available right that moment; there’s a small wait on this one. Here’s what time Hi-Fi Rush will release on Xbox Game Pass and PC.

Hi-Fi Rush Xbox & PC Release Time

Tango Gameworks weren’t specific regarding exactly when Hi-Fi Rush would be coming out, but we were able to find that the game is currently available now, at least on Xbox. If you haven’t found it on PC yet, the latest it’s likely going to take is 7 PM EST today.

The price is currently unknown, but it will certainly be free for Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscribers. Though, it is exclusively on the Xbox Series X|S.

Hi-Fi Rush is a stylish rhythm-action game where players control Chai, a guy with a music player embedded in his chest (kind of like Tony Stark’s heart) that powers his robot arm. The combat almost seems like a comic book version of Devil May Cry with the combo meter and smooth attacks. We think it looks like Jet Set Radio mixed with Sunset Overdrive.

Tango Gameworks continue to deliver vastly different experiences, having previously released hits like The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo.

For now, this is everything you need to know about what time Hi-Fi Rush will release on Xbox Game Pass and PC. Be sure to stick around, as we’ll dive into the game and bring you guides on how best to rack up that score.

