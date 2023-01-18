All Deaths in HBO’s The Last of Us Season 1

Image Source: HBO

HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation has just aired the first episode of Season 1, and it’s already been an emotional roller coaster. Anyone who has played the games knows that the series is home to a lot of heartbreak, including the death of some pivotal characters. Here is everything you need to know about all of the deaths in The Last of Us Season 1.

Who Dies in The Last of Us Season 1 on HBO? Answered

Even though there has only been one episode so far, there’s still been a lot of death in HBO’s The Last of Us Season 1. Alongside lots of extras becoming infected and killed, these are the people that have died so far:

When You’re Lost in the Darkness (Season 1, Episode 1)

Sarah Miller – Shot by a soldier while being carried in her father’s arms.

– Shot by a soldier while being carried in her father’s arms. Grandma Adler – Turned into an infected after dying of natural causes.

– Turned into an infected after dying of natural causes. Connie & Danny Adler – Infected/bitten by Grandma Adler.

– Infected/bitten by Grandma Adler. Mercy the Dog (offscreen) – While we never see it happen, it’s highly unlikely that Mercy is still alive by the time-skip occurs.

– While we never see it happen, it’s highly unlikely that Mercy is still alive by the time-skip occurs. Robert – Shot by a member of the Fireflies.

There you have it, six considerable deaths, and we’ve only had one episode of The Last of Us Season 1 on HBO so far. If you’re squeamish about death, then, unfortunately, there’s a whole lot more to go as the series rolls on, so buckle up.

That is everything you need to know about all of the deaths in The Last of Us Season 1. For more on the show and even the games, be sure to check out all of the related info we’ve got for you down below, including one dealing with all the easter eggs that appear in the show.

