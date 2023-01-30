Was Bill Gay in The Last of Us Game? Explained

Image Source: Naughty Dog & Sony

The third episode of HBO’s The Last of Us created some beautiful depth of character surrounding familiar faces Bill and Frank from the first video game. The show took the opportunity to really explore Bill’s sexual orientation and relationship with Frank. This may have caused you to wonder if Bill also had a romantic relationship with Frank in the games. Here’s everything you need to know about if Bill was gay in The Last of Us game.

What Was Bill’s Sexuality in The Last of Us Game? Full Explanation

While both Bill’s sexuality and relationship with Frank were never explicitly stated in the game, there is plenty of evidence to point towards both Bill being gay, and him and Frank having maintained a romantic relationship. This is seen in the fact that they appear to have shared a single mattress during their time spent together, as well as the fact that Frank’s note found with his body reads like a sour breakup.

There are quite a few vague references to Bill’s sexuality throughout the game, but they are so easily missed that many players may have failed to pick up on this. This is seen in how he talks about his former partner, Frank, and the sadness he so desperately tried to cover up when stumbling across his remains. On top of this, Ellie also steals a gay pornographic magazine from Bill’s locker, to joke around with Joel. So yes, it can be deduced that Bill was very likely to have been gay in The Last of Us game, or at least have some sexual attraction to men.

This is what makes part of HBO’s exploration of Bill and Frank that much more special. While in the games Bill was shown to be living quite a miserable, isolated life, in HBO’s adaptation, Bill and Frank succeeded in finding their happiness with one another, even going so far as to die alongside each other. The Last of Us game always felt like those two characters could have been explored more and give some more in-depth backstories and histories alongside one another, and this is where the TV adaptation has undoubtedly delivered.

That's all you need to know about if Bill was gay in The Last of Us game. For more helpful guides, lists, news, and more check out the rest of our content. We have plenty more The Last of Us topics to keep you up to date on all the latest news about both the video game, and the HBO TV show, so feel free to scroll down and check out our related posts below.