Who Plays Bill and Frank in HBO’s The Last of Us?

Image Source: Liane Hentscher/HBO

Although The Last of Us games briefly discuss the relationship between Bill and Frank, HBO’s TV adaptation gives us a deeper understanding of their history and initial meeting. That said, since the two characters are a big part of the latest episode, you may wonder, who are the actors that play Bill and Frank in HBO’s The Last of Us? Here’s everything you need to know about these individuals.

Which Actor Plays Bill in HBO’s The Last of Us?

Bill is played by the American actor Nick Offerman, who has been in a considerable amount of successful films and shows. You may recognize Offerman from his characters from other popular shows and movies, such as Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation, Deputy Chief Hardy in 22 Jump Street, and Uncle Miltie in Pam & Tommy.

He has been nominated three times for the Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Host for a reality or competition program with the Making It series. He has also won a Peabody and Television Critics Association awards with the critically acclaimed Parks and Recreation.

Besides Nick’s part as Bill, you can look forward to his upcoming projects, like Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part Two.

Which Actor Plays Frank in HBO’s The Last of Us?

Australian actor Murray Bartlett takes on the role of Frank in HBO’s The Last of Us. He has been in various notable projects, including The White Lotus, Iron Fist, Looking, and Welcome to Chippendales. In 2022, he won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology at the Primetime Emmy Awards for The White Lotus, as well as other achievements with AACTA International and Critics Choice Awards.

Bartlett’s next project is the Apple TV+ series, Extrapolations, starring multiple actors, such as Eiza Gonzalez, Tobey Maguire, Forest Whitaker, Meryl Streep, and many more.

That does it for our guide on the actors that played Bill and Frank in HBO’s The Last of Us. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on who plays Tess.

