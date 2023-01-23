Which Actress Plays Tess in HBO’s The Last of Us? Answered

Photograph by Liane Hentscher and HBO

HBO’s The Last of Us has aired its second episode, which almost exclusively focuses on the trio of Joel, Ellie, and Tess, the latter of whom has some major moments throughout the episode. So for those wondering who plays the character of Tess in HBO’s The Last of Us, Twinfinite has the answer for you.

Who Plays Tess in HBO’s The Last of Us?

Tess is played by Australian actress Anna Torv, who science fiction fans may recognize as she was the main character in the series Fringe, playing the character of Olivia Dunham from 2008 until 2013. The Last of Us is arguably the most high-profile role the actress has had since 2013; however, she has been in plenty of content since, with two of her most significant parts being in Australia’s Secret City and Netflix’s Mindhunter.

Anna Torv has both won and been nominated for multiple awards, most notably Saturn and Critics Choice Awards, for her work on Fringe. The Australian actress is certainly no slouch when it comes to portraying hard-hitting women, as is clear by her body of work, making it even more apparent why she was chosen to play the character of Tess.

That is everything you need to know about who plays Tess on HBO’s The Last of Us. The series has, without a doubt, proven to be an absolute hit with fans and newcomers alike, as the series reached over 10 million views within mere days.

