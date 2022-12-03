Research in Midnight Suns, Explained

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The Abbey is the home base of many heroes in Midnight Suns, where players can upgrade equipment and abilities. While in this area, you’ll work with Doctor Strange and Tony Stark in the Forge to conduct research experiments with items you obtain in various missions. But, since this is a relatively complex aspect of the game, we’ll explain what research is in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Research Guide

The research facility in the Forge rewards players with room upgrades, combat items, and Hero Outfits. These experiments take a full day to complete and should be ready by the time you wake up the following morning.

To conduct a research project in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, players must interact with the anvil in the Forge and select the ‘Research’ tab to choose an available project:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

As you can see, this section showcases different levels of research, which can be unlocked by studying Artifacts. Artifacts can be found in missions on the Mirror Table, but players must defeat powerful enemies to obtain them. In addition, there are other requirements for various procedures, such as going on three missions with Blade or a Hero Op with Captain Marvel.

Those who meet all the requirements can press the ‘Start Research’ button and wait for the final product the next day. Then, once players receive the completion notification, they can go to the Forge and acquire the upgrade:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

For instance, this Supernatural Fabrication project allows you to craft a combat item by exchanging Essence skills. Or, players can boost the damage to enemies with the Old One-Two experiment at Level 2. Furthermore, you can view available research designs in the menu by selecting the ‘Research’ tab.

That’s everything you need to know about research in Midnight Suns. For more content, you can check out the relevant links below, including our guides about Knockback effects and Skill cards.

