Best Activities & Gifts for Captain Marvel in Midnight Suns

Furthering friendships with the heroes in Midnight Suns is one of the most important aspects of strengthening them for what lies ahead. Every character is picky about what they like to do most and what gifts they prefer. Here are the best activities and gifts for Captain Marvel in Midnight Suns.

What Activities & Gifts Does Captain Marvel Like Most in Midnight Suns? Answered

Every character has three activities you can do with them that rank bad, good, and great. When it comes to Captain Marvel, her great activity is to Workout. When given the choice, that is the one you want to pick. Captain Marvel is one of the best heroes in the game, so you’ll want to focus on raising her friendship levels as much as possible.

As far as gifts go, this one might feel a little obvious. The best gift for Captain Marvel is the Candle (Jet Fuel). As you might expect, Jet-related items will always be the best, considering her pilot background.

While doing activities, you will also get dialogue choices in the form of three options to deepen your relationships further. For Captain Marvel, the best choices are ones that come off as confident and reassuring.

Combining all three techniques should have you getting Captain Marvel to max friendship level in no time. Reaching max friendship with one hero also nets you the Did We Just Become Best Friends? trophy/achievement.

That is everything you need to know about the best activities and gifts for Captain Marvel in Midnight Suns. If you’ve been having performance issues or stuttering with the game, we have a guide to help you fix these issues.

