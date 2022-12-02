All Midnight Suns Trophies & Achievements List
Judging by the look of this list, getting 100% in Marvel’s Midnight Suns doesn’t look too challenging.
In the eternal quest for getting the Platinum trophy for the entire 1000 Gamerscore in a game, it is best to go into it already knowing the list. There’s a pretty solid amount of Achievements and Trophies in this game. Here are all the Marvel’s Midnight Suns Trophies and Achievements.
All Trophies & Achievements for Marvel’s Midnight Suns
There are 51 total Trophies and Achievements, and unlike some games, Marvel’s Midnight Suns includes the achievement equivalent of a Platinum Trophy. Of those 51, there are three Gold Trophies, five Silver Trophies, and 42 Bronze Trophies. Nothing in the list mentions difficulty, so you should be able to play Marvel’s Midnight Suns however you wish.
However, the list does seem to have some missable Achievements/Trophies in it. Several mention finishing the requirements “in a single campaign.” It’s possible that you’re able to go back, and the requirements simply mean in one game. Though, if you can’t retrace your steps at all, you’ll need a brand new playthrough.
Some of these are considered Secret/Hidden, so we will be placing those in a separate list for those who would like to avoid spoilers.
|Marvel’s Midnight Suns Achievements & Trophies
|Achievement/Trophy Name
|Description
|Gamerscore/Trophy Rarity
|Big Game Hunter
|Obtain All Midnight Suns Achievements/Trophies
|75G/Platinum
|Are You On Superlink?
|Gain a Friendship Level with any hero
|10G/Bronze
|Did We Just Become Best Friends?
|Reach the maximum Friendship Level with any hero
|25G/Bronze
|Friendship is Magic
|Reach the maximum Team Friendship Level in the Abbey
|50G/Bronze
|Hunter the Explorer
|Find every Haven on the Abbey Grounds in a single campaign
|25G/Silver
|Cape of Many Colors
|Apply a Suit palette to every Hero in a single campaign
|25G/Bronze
|And Look Good Doing It
|Spend 1500 Gloss on cosmetic options for the Hunter
|25G/Bronze
|Make a House a Home
|Purchase 10 different upgrades for the Hunter’s Quarters
|10G/Bronze
|Might Need Pockets
|Craft a combat item at the Item Bench
|10G/Bronze
|Fire Burn and Caldron Bubble
|Use Agatha’s Caldron to complete a Recipe
|10G/Bronze
|With a Box of Scraps
|Craft a hero ability card in the Forge
|10G/Bronze
|You Absolute Legend
|Complete a Midnight Sun Challenge in the Forge
|10G/Bronze
|Fully Operational
|Build every Abbey upgrade in a single campaign
|25G/Silver
|The Best Girl
|Pet Charlie 15 days in a row
|10G/Bronze
|Unrequited Love
|Pet Ebony on 4 different days
|10G/Bronze
|Extracurricular Activities
|Attend all Abbey Club meetings in a single campaign
|25G/Silver
|Spread the Pain
|Complete a Daily Sparring session with any hero
|10G/Bronze
|Some Minor Adjustments
|Apply mods to 10 different hero abilities
|10G/Bronze
|T.H.R.E.A.T. Eliminated
|Survive 3 turns in the THREAT Room with every hero
|25G/Bronze
|The Keymaster
|Open 25 Arcane Chests
|10G/Bronze
|Wisdom of the Woods
|Collect 10 of every Reagent
|10G/Bronze
|A Shining Light
|Reach maximum Light Balance
|25G/Bronze
|A Growing Darkness
|Reach maximum Dark Balance
|25G/Bronze
|Fully Armed
|Acquire every Hunter ability
|25G/Bronze
|Challenge Accepted
|Complete 10 Mission Challenges
|25G/Bronze
|You Have the Lead
|Complete a general mission led by every hero
|25G/Bronze
|Back in Time for Lunch
|Complete a general mission in 2 turns or less
|10G/Bronze
|We Have Ways
|Interrogate 5 enemies
|10G/Bronze
|KKRRAKATHOOM
|Spend 10 Heroism with a single ability
|10G/Bronze
|Quantity is Quality
|Use 8 hero abilities in a single turn
|25G/Bronze
|Collateral Damage
|KO 4 Enemies with a single environmental
|10G/Bronze
|Dream Team
|KO a villain with a Hero Combo
|10G/Bronze
|Speed Kills
|KO a villain with a Quick ability
|10G/Bronze
|Kitchen Sink
|Use 5 environmentals in a single turn
|10G/Bronze
|Wilhelm Scream
|Knockback 2 enemies into Drops in a single turn
|10G/Bronze
|Not a Scratch
|Complete a general mission where no hero takes Health damage
|25G/Bronze
|Pinball Wizard
|KO multiple enemies with a single Knockback 25 times
|10G/Bronze
|Needful Things
|Use 25 combat items
|10G/Bronze
|Trading Up
|Redraw 75 cards
|10G/Bronze
|Big Guns
|Use 3 different Legendary hero abilities in a single mission
|25G/Silver
Below you’ll find the 11 Secret/Hidden Achievements and Trophies for Marvel’s Midnight Suns. They include some story spoilers, so continue ahead only if you don’t mind knowing certain things ahead of time.
|All Marvel’s Midnight Suns Secret/Hidden Achievements & Trophies
|Lilith Returns
|Complete the tutorial
|10G/Bronze
|Oshtur’s Gift
|Acquire the “Open” Word of Power
|10G/Bronze
|A Light Extinguished
|Complete the New York story missions
|50G/Gold
|Big Mad
|Complete the Southwest story missions
|50G/Gold
|Family is Forever
|Complete the Transia story missions
|50G/Gold
|Elemental, My Dear Agatha
|Solve the mystery of Agatha’s Altar
|10G/Bronze
|Atum’s Call
|Acquire the “Reveal” Word of Power
|10G/Bronze
|Hyppus’ Aid
|Acquire the “Purify” Word of Power
|10G/Bronze
|Set’s Favor
|Acquire the “Break” Word of Power
|10G/Bronze
|A Coven Restored
|Solve the mystery of Hiram Shaw’s church
|10G/Bronze
|A Mother’s Gift
|Solve the mystery of Lilith’s Garden
|50G/Silver
That is all there is to know about the Achievements and Trophies in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. If you’re still undecided about picking the game up, we have a handy guide about what each edition of the game gets you.
