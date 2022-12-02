All Midnight Suns Trophies & Achievements List

Image Source: 2K Games

Judging by the look of this list, getting 100% in Marvel’s Midnight Suns doesn’t look too challenging.

In the eternal quest for getting the Platinum trophy for the entire 1000 Gamerscore in a game, it is best to go into it already knowing the list. There’s a pretty solid amount of Achievements and Trophies in this game. Here are all the Marvel’s Midnight Suns Trophies and Achievements.

All Trophies & Achievements for Marvel’s Midnight Suns

There are 51 total Trophies and Achievements, and unlike some games, Marvel’s Midnight Suns includes the achievement equivalent of a Platinum Trophy. Of those 51, there are three Gold Trophies, five Silver Trophies, and 42 Bronze Trophies. Nothing in the list mentions difficulty, so you should be able to play Marvel’s Midnight Suns however you wish.

However, the list does seem to have some missable Achievements/Trophies in it. Several mention finishing the requirements “in a single campaign.” It’s possible that you’re able to go back, and the requirements simply mean in one game. Though, if you can’t retrace your steps at all, you’ll need a brand new playthrough.

Some of these are considered Secret/Hidden, so we will be placing those in a separate list for those who would like to avoid spoilers.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Achievements & Trophies Achievement/Trophy Name Description Gamerscore/Trophy Rarity Big Game Hunter Obtain All Midnight Suns Achievements/Trophies 75G/Platinum Are You On Superlink? Gain a Friendship Level with any hero 10G/Bronze Did We Just Become Best Friends? Reach the maximum Friendship Level with any hero 25G/Bronze Friendship is Magic Reach the maximum Team Friendship Level in the Abbey 50G/Bronze Hunter the Explorer Find every Haven on the Abbey Grounds in a single campaign 25G/Silver Cape of Many Colors Apply a Suit palette to every Hero in a single campaign 25G/Bronze And Look Good Doing It Spend 1500 Gloss on cosmetic options for the Hunter 25G/Bronze Make a House a Home Purchase 10 different upgrades for the Hunter’s Quarters 10G/Bronze Might Need Pockets Craft a combat item at the Item Bench 10G/Bronze Fire Burn and Caldron Bubble Use Agatha’s Caldron to complete a Recipe 10G/Bronze With a Box of Scraps Craft a hero ability card in the Forge 10G/Bronze You Absolute Legend Complete a Midnight Sun Challenge in the Forge 10G/Bronze Fully Operational Build every Abbey upgrade in a single campaign 25G/Silver The Best Girl Pet Charlie 15 days in a row 10G/Bronze Unrequited Love Pet Ebony on 4 different days 10G/Bronze Extracurricular Activities Attend all Abbey Club meetings in a single campaign 25G/Silver Spread the Pain Complete a Daily Sparring session with any hero 10G/Bronze Some Minor Adjustments Apply mods to 10 different hero abilities 10G/Bronze T.H.R.E.A.T. Eliminated Survive 3 turns in the THREAT Room with every hero 25G/Bronze The Keymaster Open 25 Arcane Chests 10G/Bronze Wisdom of the Woods Collect 10 of every Reagent 10G/Bronze A Shining Light Reach maximum Light Balance 25G/Bronze A Growing Darkness Reach maximum Dark Balance 25G/Bronze Fully Armed Acquire every Hunter ability 25G/Bronze Challenge Accepted Complete 10 Mission Challenges 25G/Bronze You Have the Lead Complete a general mission led by every hero 25G/Bronze Back in Time for Lunch Complete a general mission in 2 turns or less 10G/Bronze We Have Ways Interrogate 5 enemies 10G/Bronze KKRRAKATHOOM Spend 10 Heroism with a single ability 10G/Bronze Quantity is Quality Use 8 hero abilities in a single turn 25G/Bronze Collateral Damage KO 4 Enemies with a single environmental 10G/Bronze Dream Team KO a villain with a Hero Combo 10G/Bronze Speed Kills KO a villain with a Quick ability 10G/Bronze Kitchen Sink Use 5 environmentals in a single turn 10G/Bronze Wilhelm Scream Knockback 2 enemies into Drops in a single turn 10G/Bronze Not a Scratch Complete a general mission where no hero takes Health damage 25G/Bronze Pinball Wizard KO multiple enemies with a single Knockback 25 times 10G/Bronze Needful Things Use 25 combat items 10G/Bronze Trading Up Redraw 75 cards 10G/Bronze Big Guns Use 3 different Legendary hero abilities in a single mission 25G/Silver

Below you’ll find the 11 Secret/Hidden Achievements and Trophies for Marvel’s Midnight Suns. They include some story spoilers, so continue ahead only if you don’t mind knowing certain things ahead of time.

All Marvel’s Midnight Suns Secret/Hidden Achievements & Trophies Achievement/Trophy Name Description Gamerscore/Trophy Rarity Lilith Returns Complete the tutorial 10G/Bronze Oshtur’s Gift Acquire the “Open” Word of Power 10G/Bronze A Light Extinguished Complete the New York story missions 50G/Gold Big Mad Complete the Southwest story missions 50G/Gold Family is Forever Complete the Transia story missions 50G/Gold Elemental, My Dear Agatha Solve the mystery of Agatha’s Altar 10G/Bronze Atum’s Call Acquire the “Reveal” Word of Power 10G/Bronze Hyppus’ Aid Acquire the “Purify” Word of Power 10G/Bronze Set’s Favor Acquire the “Break” Word of Power 10G/Bronze A Coven Restored Solve the mystery of Hiram Shaw’s church 10G/Bronze A Mother’s Gift Solve the mystery of Lilith’s Garden 50G/Silver

That is all there is to know about the Achievements and Trophies in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. If you’re still undecided about picking the game up, we have a handy guide about what each edition of the game gets you.

